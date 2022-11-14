ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

artsinstark.com

Massillon Museum to Offer Member Workshop: Pet Ornaments

Massillon Museum to Offer Member Workshop: Pet Ornaments. The Massillon Museum will hold a Pet Ornaments workshop for pet member parents, on Sunday, November 20, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Susan Mentrak, who will lead the workshop, is the Museum’s ceramics studio manager. She majored in Illustration and graduated from...
MASSILLON, OH
artsinstark.com

Holiday Tray Workshop at MassMu | Massillon Museum

Adults and children ages ten and older are invited to create ceramic holiday trays at the Massillon Museum on Tuesday November 29, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Susan Mentrak, who will lead the workshop, is the Museum’s ceramics studio manager. She majored in Illustration and graduated from The Columbus College of Art and Design. She has designed for Nordstrom; the New York Times; Lark Books Inc.com; and Little Thing, Stuffed and Doll Collector magazines.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Allegiant adds new flights from Akron-Canton to Nashville

GREEN, Ohio – Allegiant continues to expand at the Akron-Canton Airport, adding new flights to Nashville starting in February. The nonstop flights will run three times per week – on Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays -- starting Feb. 15. Nashville will be the carrier’s sixth destination from Akron-Canton. The...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Critically acclaimed Tremont restaurant closes its doors among staffing shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parallax, a Tremont restaurant owned by Cleveland restaurateur Zack Bruell, has announced its temporary closure. The Franco-Asian style restaurant opened in 2004 and has received wide critical acclaim, earning Bruell a spot as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

77-year-old man missing from Massillon found

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...
MASSILLON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE

