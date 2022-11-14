Read full article on original website
Related
artsinstark.com
Massillon Museum to Offer Member Workshop: Pet Ornaments
Massillon Museum to Offer Member Workshop: Pet Ornaments. The Massillon Museum will hold a Pet Ornaments workshop for pet member parents, on Sunday, November 20, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Susan Mentrak, who will lead the workshop, is the Museum’s ceramics studio manager. She majored in Illustration and graduated from...
artsinstark.com
Holiday Tray Workshop at MassMu | Massillon Museum
Adults and children ages ten and older are invited to create ceramic holiday trays at the Massillon Museum on Tuesday November 29, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Susan Mentrak, who will lead the workshop, is the Museum’s ceramics studio manager. She majored in Illustration and graduated from The Columbus College of Art and Design. She has designed for Nordstrom; the New York Times; Lark Books Inc.com; and Little Thing, Stuffed and Doll Collector magazines.
New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s
MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
FOX43.com
‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing
CLEVELAND — One of the most iconic houses in the city of Cleveland is now up for sale. But this isn’t just any house... This is the house used in the filming of A Christmas Story in 1983. The home, which is located at 3159 West 11th Street...
Akron to renovate 1 of 2 outdoor pools
It may be the middle of November, but the City of Akron is already looking forward to the summer of 2023.
FOX43.com
Here's why the owner of 'A Christmas Story' House says he decided to sell the iconic Cleveland property
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. When news broke that the iconic house used in the filming of A Christmas Story was up for sale in Cleveland, it left many movie fans wondering why the owner decided to sell the landmark property.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Allegiant adds new flights from Akron-Canton to Nashville
GREEN, Ohio – Allegiant continues to expand at the Akron-Canton Airport, adding new flights to Nashville starting in February. The nonstop flights will run three times per week – on Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays -- starting Feb. 15. Nashville will be the carrier’s sixth destination from Akron-Canton. The...
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
wksu.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
cleveland19.com
Critically acclaimed Tremont restaurant closes its doors among staffing shortage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parallax, a Tremont restaurant owned by Cleveland restaurateur Zack Bruell, has announced its temporary closure. The Franco-Asian style restaurant opened in 2004 and has received wide critical acclaim, earning Bruell a spot as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation.
cleveland19.com
77-year-old man missing from Massillon found
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
newsnet5
Four Summit County communities work together to a help unsheltered homeless
STOW, Ohio — Akron's Peter Maurin Center is preparing for another rough winter for the unsheltered homeless of Summit County and is working with four communities to collect crucial warming items to help protect this vulnerable population. Peter Maurin Center Director David Churbock told News 5 the unsheltered homeless...
Comments / 0