Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2023
The Middle East Banking industry is changing at a faster pace than ever before as we are moving towards digital-first’. solutions. With the advent of 2023, we are all set to welcome the industry’s most dynamic innovations & recent’. technological developments in the region. At #MEBAI Summit 2023, dive...
The Privacy-Enhancing Technology Summit Europe
The Privacy-Enhancing Technology Europe Summit heads to London from the 28th February to the 1st March with a focus on strategy, use cases and steps for implementation and adoption of privacy-enhancing technologies.’. Across two days, hear from, network with and benchmark against industry peers and a leading speaker faculty of...
How Reliable is Big Data in a Constantly Changing, Unpredictable World?
Data’s Backward-Looking Lens – Usefulness Versus Reliance. In 2011, ailing US retailer JCPenney recruited Ron Johnson as CEO, the former president of Apple’s retail operations, who is credited with pioneering the concept of the Apple Store. Johnson arrived at JCPenney intent on reinventing the brand and boosting...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire U.S.
North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.
Eight SpaceX employees say they were fired for speaking up against Elon Musk
(Reuters) -Eight former employees of SpaceX have filed unfair labor practice charges with a U.S. labor board against the rocket maker, alleging they were let go for speaking up against founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk. The employees said on Thursday they were fired for being part of a group...
Blizzard to suspend game services in China as NetEase licences end
(Reuters) -Activision Blizzard’s game development and publishing unit said on Thursday it would suspend most Blizzard game services in mainland China once its current licensing agreements with NetEase end in January. Blizzard Entertainment said it had not reached a deal to renew the licenses with the Chinese Internet and...
Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital – Coindesk
(Reuters) -Crypto exchange Binance’s U.S. unit is relaunching its bid to buy bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital, Coindesk reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The report comes days after crypto exchange FTX, which was set to acquire Voyager’s assets after signing a deal in September,...
Chip giant Taiwan eyes bigger tax breaks for tech R&D to retain competitive edge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan on Thursday proposed larger tax breaks for technology companies’ research and development (R&D), seeking to retain its leading position in semiconductor manufacturing as other countries offer billions to bolster their chip industries. The economy ministry said it is imperative for Taiwan to remain competitive as countries...
Innovative ways AI drones are being used across industries
NDVI maps: Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) takes the insights of an RGB map one step further. The map shows the amount of infrared light reflected in an area, which is an indicator of malnourishment and drought. According to Go Intelligence, this kind of data collection can be used to spot problem crops.
Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial
(Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel’s Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing.
