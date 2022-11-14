Read full article on original website
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects
That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Hundreds Of Crashes On Minnesota Roads Remind Us Ice Is Not Our Friend [VIDEO]
Minnesota had some significant snowfalls as we approach what some call the Frozen Tundra season. Hundreds of crashes were reported throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes and some were caught on video. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be...
kvrr.com
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
Did You Know Lake Effect Snow Could Happen On Minnesota Inland Lakes?
When we hear about lake effect snow, we are always talking about Lake Superior. That's where we got a ton of lake-effect snow on the North Shore. Some places got 29 inches! That's because of the direction of the wind and the warm water interacting with the colder-than-average air temperatures we have seen this week.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
knsiradio.com
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
kvsc.org
Five Arrested in St. Cloud on Various Drug and Gun Charges Last Week
Five people were recently arrested in St. Cloud on drug and gun charges. On Wednesday, November 9th the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant in a residence in the 100 block of 14th Avenue North. Investigators arrested 28-year-old Rashawn Levell McDonald of St. Cloud for two counts of second-degree sale of controlled substance and two counts for being a felon in possession of a firearms.
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong. We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
Tri County Humane Society Has Some Great Critters Up For Adoption
Meet Oliver! This rabbit arrived after the previous owners developed allergies. Came in with his best friend Opal and they absolutely love each other! They should go home together and they qualify for BOGO for besties! Ask staff for more details! Can be timid with new surroundings and may take a little time to adjust to a new environment.
Man Hurt, Cited After Crashing into St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud business was badly damaged after a man crashed his vehicle into it Friday afternoon. St. Cloud Police were called to Joanne Fabrics at 3300 Division Street West at around 4:20 p.m. Police spoke with the driver, 38-year-old Aden Irshed Abdi, who said...
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Police Announces Safe Streets Initiative for 2022
The St. Cloud Police Department has announced the dates for its “Safe Streets” initiative in 2022. The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team Officers will go door to door with representatives from The Landlord Task Force, The CopHouse Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University to engage with residents of the south side of town. These groups include, community healthcare and service providers, property owners and management, community organizations, and leaders of SCSU’s Protect the Pack campaign.
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
knsiradio.com
Suspect Charged After Weekend Shooting in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — A 31-year-old St. Cloud man is now charged after a shooting Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to an apartment building on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud at 9:58 p.m. The victim told police he had been shot, and the suspect fled the scene. A second 911 call came in from Vincent Maurice-Dominic McDougle, who told police his friend had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and while on the way, he told police McDougle was the one who shot him.
