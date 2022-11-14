ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects

That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
DULUTH, MN
kvrr.com

More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota

CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
BARNESVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand

A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

Five Arrested in St. Cloud on Various Drug and Gun Charges Last Week

Five people were recently arrested in St. Cloud on drug and gun charges. On Wednesday, November 9th the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant in a residence in the 100 block of 14th Avenue North. Investigators arrested 28-year-old Rashawn Levell McDonald of St. Cloud for two counts of second-degree sale of controlled substance and two counts for being a felon in possession of a firearms.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong.  We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Tri County Humane Society Has Some Great Critters Up For Adoption

Meet Oliver! This rabbit arrived after the previous owners developed allergies. Came in with his best friend Opal and they absolutely love each other! They should go home together and they qualify for BOGO for besties! Ask staff for more details! Can be timid with new surroundings and may take a little time to adjust to a new environment.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

St. Cloud Police Announces Safe Streets Initiative for 2022

The St. Cloud Police Department has announced the dates for its “Safe Streets” initiative in 2022. The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team Officers will go door to door with representatives from The Landlord Task Force, The CopHouse Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University to engage with residents of the south side of town. These groups include, community healthcare and service providers, property owners and management, community organizations, and leaders of SCSU’s Protect the Pack campaign.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Suspect Charged After Weekend Shooting in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A 31-year-old St. Cloud man is now charged after a shooting Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to an apartment building on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud at 9:58 p.m. The victim told police he had been shot, and the suspect fled the scene. A second 911 call came in from Vincent Maurice-Dominic McDougle, who told police his friend had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and while on the way, he told police McDougle was the one who shot him.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy