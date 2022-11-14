Read full article on original website
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
Abortion bans in several states allow exemptions for life-threatening health emergencies, but they say mental health crises don't count. Some abortion foes say the laws target women who fake mental illness to get doctors to agree to end their pregnancies. But critics say it's an example of how mental illness is often disregarded, as if the brain were somehow distinct from the rest of the body. They note that life-threatening mental health crises happen more often in pregnancy than some realize. A U.S. government report released in September shows mental health conditions recently became the leading underlying cause of pregnancy-related deaths.
Key senator: Rosy state finances call for accelerating tax breaks
LINCOLN — A key state lawmaker said Thursday that she’s aiming to accelerate tax breaks passed this year, in light of a glut of excess state cash reserve funds. That would mean that phased-in reductions in state personal income and corporate taxes could happen sooner, along with the gradual elimination of state taxes on Social Security passed during the 2022 legislative session.
Nebraska Cattlemen Report (November 18)
Derek Beck visit's with Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Massek about upcoming convention in Kearney December 6, 7 and 8. Listen to their conversation sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank. Get full details on the convention and trade show here.
Gov. Ricketts: Developing Nebraska's next generation of workplace leaders
Over the past year, Nebraska set an all-time high for employment. Our rapid growth is creating thousands of great-paying jobs. There are currently over 50,000 openings listed on the State’s job site: NEworks.Nebraska.gov. That’s more than double the number of unemployed Nebraskans who are looking for work. Our...
Grant County woman to lead Nebraska Department of Agriculture
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing family livestock producer Sherry Vinton as the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. "Sherry will be a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture," said Governor-elect Pillen. "As a lifelong Nebraskan and livestock producer, she is a leader in Nebraska agriculture who knows the importance of the industry for the future of our state. Sherry will work to protect farmers and ranchers against anti-agricultural policies & groups, promote free & fair trade, ensure competitive markets, and defend our land."
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Neb. agrees to settlement with Walmart over opioids
LINCOLN — Nebraska has given its OK to a $3 billion settlement with Walmart in a lawsuit alleging that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of the highly addictive painkillers. The settlement, if ratified by 43 states by the end...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent $800K to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin...
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska Panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
Nebraska Ag Expo returns to Lincoln for its 16th year
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Ag Expo will return to Lincoln, NE on Dec. 6 to 8 for its 16th annual appearance at the Lancaster Event Center. Spanning 9.2 acres, the Nebraska Ag Expo is the second largest indoor ag show in the United States, second only to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY. More than 775 exhibitors will travel from 25 states and 6 Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services in front of Nebraskan producers.
Game and Parks receives grant to restore grassland and wetland habitat
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and its partners have received a $4 million grant through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore grassland and wetland habitat for at-risk species. A four-year conservation project will take place in the Sandhills and adjacent areas, where wetlands and streams face...
