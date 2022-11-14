Jennifer Aniston shared the sad news on her Instagram this week that her beloved father, John Aniston passed away at age 89 on November 11. In a heartfelt post that has garnered 4.5 million likes, Jennifer wrote, “Sweet papa, John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.” The comment section on the post quickly filled up with caring and supportive messages from many of her celebrity friends, including former Friends cast member, Lisa Kudrow, who commented with a simple heart emoji. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned, however, that it was not only on social media that Jennifer’s former costars have shown their support — but in real life too.

