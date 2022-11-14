ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'

John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood.  The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday.  Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Father John Aniston Died 'Without Pain': 'I'll Love You Till The End Of Time'

Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Aniston, passed away a few days ago, and she went on to share a sweet tribute via social media. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣⁣Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she captioned a slew of snapshots via Instagram on Monday, November 14.
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source

Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Dad John After His Death At 89: ‘Love You Till The End Of Time’

John Aniston died at age 89 on Thursday, November 11. His daughter Jennifer Aniston mourned his loss with a series of photos of the two of them over the years on her Instagram on Monday, November 14. Jen paid tribute to her “Sweet papa” with a touching caption. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” she wrote.
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ Costars Are Supporting Her After Her Dad John’s Death (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston shared the sad news on her Instagram this week that her beloved father, John Aniston passed away at age 89 on November 11. In a heartfelt post that has garnered 4.5 million likes, Jennifer wrote, “Sweet papa, John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.” The comment section on the post quickly filled up with caring and supportive messages from many of her celebrity friends, including former Friends cast member, Lisa Kudrow, who commented with a simple heart emoji. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned, however, that it was not only on social media that Jennifer’s former costars have shown their support — but in real life too.
OK! Magazine

All In The Family! Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Sparkle At 'Knives Out' Sequel Premiere

Like mother like daughter!Iconic mother-daughter-duo Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn proved style is all in their famous family this week, channeling Hollywood glamour while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earlier this week. On Monday, November 14, Hudson and Hawn hit the red carpet of the Los Angeles movie premiere flaunting their signature styles as they posed for photos together.Hawn, 76, kept it classic for her night on the town, layering a black tunic and matching straight-leg pants with an oversized jacket embroidered with sparking silver details. The Death Becomes Her legend completed the look with...
