Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Related
Wanted Minnesota Man Attempts Deal With Police Over Kids Christmas Presents
There was an unusually heavy police presence in the city of North Branch Minnesota on Sunday, so the department took to its Facebook page to explain they were looking for a resident with multiple warrants. The man they were looking for is 38-year-old Jacob Tibbetts. Tibbets was wanted in Chisago...
Police: Shots fired during attempted armed carjacking near Hudson
Police in Wisconsin are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking near Hudson on Sunday evening. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired during the incident, which was reported just before 8:40 p.m. at County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township. According to police, the...
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
St Croix County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted carjacking
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in Hudson Township Sunday night. Police were called to the scene near County Highway North and US-12 around 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 13. The victims of the attempted carjacking told police that they were driving on the highway when a vehicle pulled out ahead of them and "forced them to stop," according to a press release.
newsdakota.com
Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
ccxmedia.org
First November Snow: ‘You live in Minnesota, it could be worse!’
Monday morning’s snowfall slowed traffic, but residents shoveling didn’t seem to mind. “It’s winter, it’s what you expect. It could be worse,” said Barbara Evanisko, who was shoveling out her Brooklyn Park driveway. Father of two Dave Jensen is more concerned about the lack of...
River Falls Journal
22 become royalty at Crowning Achievements pageant
The 14th annual Crowning Achievements Special Needs pageant took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Faith Community Church in New Richmond. Well over 550 people attended to watch 22 candidates become the 2022-23 royalty. Participants are from all over the St. Croix Valley area including Somerset, Stillwater, Hudson, River Falls...
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0