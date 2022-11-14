Read full article on original website
Grants awarded to Cass & Audubon County Community Foundations
(Atlantic & Audubon) – Officials with the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa have announced awards of $36,000 to the Cass County Community Foundation and $53,150 to the Audubon County Community Foundations, as part of the organization’s Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. The funds will be used in each respective county for nonprofit organizations and community projects. All grantees met the criteria as Cass or Audubon County nonprofit agencies or organizations, with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Cass or Audubon County were eligible to apply in each separate county.
Barn fire north of KJAN Wednesday morning
(Rural Atlantic, Iowa) – Firefighters from Atlantic were requested for a barn fire north of town early this (Wednesday) morning, north of the KJAN Studios. The blaze was reported at 2:40-a.m., on the property at 55717 Olive Street (The Steve Andersen property). The first crew on the scene reported a fully engulfed structure fire. A second page was requested at 3:08-a.m.
Car crashes into an Atlantic Casey’s Store Monday evening
(Atlantic, Iowa) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle driven by Cody Baker, of Atlantic, crashed into the Casey’s Store at 7th and Poplar Streets, Monday evening, in Atlantic. Authorities say Baker was southbound and pulling up to the north side of the “Casey’s Central,” as it’s known, when his vehicle jumped the curb and ran into the building. In speaking with the driver and vehicle occupants to make sure they were okay, Atlantic Police learned they had been having trouble with the car not going into park, and that the engine revved-up before it moved forward, into the building.
Harvest Market Now Accepting Preorders
ATLANTIC, IA (November 14, 2022) – Harvest Market 2022 is now accepting preorders. For information and to preorder for Harvest Market 2022, visit www.ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com. Shoppers will pick up preorders and have the chance. to shop Harvest Market in-person at the Cass County Community Center on Monday, November 21 from...
Griswold man injured in a UTV/pickup collision
(Griswold, Iowa) – A collision in Cass County between a pickup truck and a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), Tuesday, resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 10:35-a.m., deputies and area first responders were called out to the area of Highway 48 and Whitney Street, in Griswold, for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Atlantic City Council approves several items during their meeting
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met Wednesday evening (11/16/22) and acted on approving several items on their agenda. The first was an Order to award a contract for the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Downtown Facade Improvement project to the lowest responsible bidder, which was Cornerstone Construction. Their bid was $454,044. The project covers Lloyd and Meredith properties that include 200-204 Chestnut Street. The owners were awarded a $400,000 grant in April, but the City is required to act as the grant recipient and the property owners as the subrecipient. The Council also approved a (Temporary) Easement Agreement for the 200-204 Chestnut CDBG project.
Cass County BOS pass a Resolution amending the 5-year construction plan
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors have passed a Resolution amending the County’s 5-year construction program from Fiscal Year 2024 to FY 2023, which allows a bridge project to move forward sooner than anticipated, thanks to funds the county received by closing a road under Interstate 80. County Engineer Trent Wolken explains…
Area Board of Supervisor’s meetings will be held Tuesday morning
The Board’s of Supervisors in Adair, Cass, Montgomery and Shelby Counties will hold their separate, regular weekly meetings, Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors get things rolling at 8:30-a.m., with a Canvass of the General Election votes. During their regular meeting, the Board will act on several matters, including:
Council Bluffs man drives the wrong way & crashes in Omaha
(Omaha, NE) – Police in Omaha report a Pottawattamie County man died early today (Tuesday), in a crash that occurred as he was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way, eastbound only Harney Street, in the City’s Blackstone District. Authorities report 27-year-old DJ Michael Myers, of Council Bluffs, died when he lost control of his 2020 Kia Forte, which struck a tree near 37th Street and Harney Street. The crash happened at around 12:20-a.m.
Audubon Councilman resigns because he’s moving out of the City
(Audubon, Iowa) – The City Council in Audubon will be mulling over ways to fill a vacancy on the Council created by the news during their meeting on Monday, that Councilman Nick Weihs is resigning. His resignation is due to the fact Weihs is moving out of the Audubon City limits. Weih’s term expires in Dec., 2025.
CAM School Board agrees to sale of small piece of property
(Anita, Iowa) – A public hearing was held Monday evening during a regular meeting of the CAM School Board, with regard to the sale of a portion of the District’s property. Superintendent Paul Croghan, said the green-space property is located east of the Industrial Arts Building, about four-blocks south of the main campus, in Anita, and is rarely used by the District.
Harrison County Burn Ban rescinded
(Logan, Iowa) – The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency, Tuesday, said a Burn Ban that had been in-place since late last month, is officially canceled. The ban was rescinded as of 10-a.m. Tuesday (11/15/22). A news release from the EMA said “Residents may resume open burning,” but noted that...
Atlantic Police report, 11/14/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports numerous arrests and/or citations took place over the past few weeks. Most recently:. Last Saturday (Nov. 12), 35-year-old Rinanten Amo, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intoxication, and, 23-year-old Logan Russell, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, and Driving While License denied or revoked.
CAM School Board to act on property resolution
(Anita, Iowa) – The CAM School Board will meet tonight, in the High Superintendent’s Office. Their session gets underway at 6:30-p.m., with a Public Hearing on the conveyance of real property. In August, the CAM School Board accepted a bid of $26,500 from Wahlert Construction to purchase a...
Cass County Sheriff’s report: Arrests from 11/4-15/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on several arrests that occurred between November 4th and the 15th. On November 15th, deputies arrested 30-year-old Cerriece Cusick, of Loveland, CO, for OWI 1st Offense. Cusick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
Mills County Sheriff’s report, 11/15/22: 4 arrests & 3 non-injury accidents
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports there were four recent arrests and three non-injury accidents. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Beau Stephen Brodersen, of Plattsmouth, NE, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, following a traffic stop on 195th Street at around 5:50-a.m. ( Bond $1,000). At around...
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 11/14/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports three arrests. Most recently, last Friday afternoon, 42-year-old Thomas Jefferson Pearcy, of Portland, OR., was arrested by Stuart Police near a car dealership in Stuart. Pearcy was arrested on two counts of Harassment in the 1st Degree, after he allegedly yelled at a man and woman in a vehicle whom he did not know, and threatened to harm them. When confronted by Police, Pearcy gave them a false name. His identity was determined after he was fingerprinted. Bond was set at $2,000.
Red Oak Police report man injured while cleaning rifle
The Red Oak Police Department reports a man suffered a gunshot wound while cleaning a rifle on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to 102 E. Elm Street in Red Oak for a male with a gun shot wound to the hip. It was determined that 30-year-old Kyle Lee Foster of Red Oak was cleaning an old .22 caliber rifle and didn’t check to see if it was loaded. The rifle discharged and struck him in the hip. He was transported to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left hip.
Follow-up: Pott. County Sheriff’s Office reports several burglaries solved after a pursuit and arrests
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office report that during the first weekend of November, there were several burglaries that occurred in Neola and in the Virginia Hills area, just outside of Council Bluffs. As we’ve previously reported, on the Nov. 7th, Mills County attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 34. A pursuit that ensued ended just inside of Council Bluffs after successful stop stick deployments. Both occupants were located and arrested.
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Corning, Iowa) – A man from Griswold was arrested Saturday on drug charges, in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Carl Daniel was arrested after a probable cause search of his vehicle was enacted, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34, in Corning. Inside the vehicle, deputies found 23 grams of methamphetamine.
