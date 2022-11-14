ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton Grove, IL

Trash or Treasure: Authenticating your sports memorabilia

By Joe Romano
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

Scott Beatty, owner of AU Sports in Morton Grove, joins Bob Sirott for another edition of ‘Trash or Treasure’. Before taking listeners’ calls and texts about the value of their sports memorabilia, Scott talks about the in-store authentication event taking place at AU Sports this Thursday, where people can get their ‘trash or treasure’ authenticated by experts. Make sure to ask Scott about the discount for WGN Radio listeners! For more information visit the website: ausportsmemorabilia.com .

