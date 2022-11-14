Trash or Treasure: Authenticating your sports memorabilia
Scott Beatty, owner of AU Sports in Morton Grove, joins Bob Sirott for another edition of ‘Trash or Treasure’. Before taking listeners’ calls and texts about the value of their sports memorabilia, Scott talks about the in-store authentication event taking place at AU Sports this Thursday, where people can get their ‘trash or treasure’ authenticated by experts. Make sure to ask Scott about the discount for WGN Radio listeners! For more information visit the website: ausportsmemorabilia.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0