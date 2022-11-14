There’s no justice for offensive linemen because if there were, Emil Ekiyor would get more of the glory. Pancake blocks, for whatever reason, don’t add points to the scoreboard so the Alabama right guard dropped one at Ole Miss for the sport of it. On the third of four straight fourth-quarter runs for Jase McClellan, Ekiyor came around the end and met Ole Miss safety Otis Reese on the railroad tracks.

