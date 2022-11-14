Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Suni Lee commits to 2024 Olympics chase, announces 2023 will be her last college season at Auburn
Suni Lee is going for Olympic gold again. The reigning all-around champion announced Tuesday that she will be pursuing a place in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, making the upcoming 2023 season her last season in NCAA gymnastics at Auburn. Lee will compete for Auburn this season starting in January...
Opelika-Auburn News
Depth chart updates: TJ Finley no longer listed, Alex McPherson officially starting
Auburn's former starting quarterback is no longer listed on its depth chart. Quarterback TJ Finley, who began the season as the program's QB1, is not listed on the Tigers' depth chart going into game week against Western Kentucky. Finley is still listed on Auburn's roster. The LSU transfer played in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tide's Ekiyor has highlight blocks against Ole Miss
There’s no justice for offensive linemen because if there were, Emil Ekiyor would get more of the glory. Pancake blocks, for whatever reason, don’t add points to the scoreboard so the Alabama right guard dropped one at Ole Miss for the sport of it. On the third of four straight fourth-quarter runs for Jase McClellan, Ekiyor came around the end and met Ole Miss safety Otis Reese on the railroad tracks.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Colby Wooden wins SEC weekly honor
Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden’s performance in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M was award-winning, as Wooden was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. Wooden registered one tackle Saturday, but it was a big one. His fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023
Auburn’s superstar sophomore Suni Lee announced Tuesday that she’ll be chasing gold at the Olympics again in the 2024 cycle — after one more season with the Tigers. The reigning all-around champion plans to compete for Auburn this upcoming season starting in January before departing to train for a spot on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Bro, it’s back’: Players describe raucous Jordan-Hare atmosphere from A&M win
Tank Bigsby said it was noticeable from the time Auburn hopped off the buses. He and his teammates were all saying it en route to the locker room and through Tiger Walk. “Bro,” Bigsby repeated post game Saturday, “it’s back.”. An announced sellout of Jordan-Hare Stadium saw...
Opelika-Auburn News
Going to state! Auburn High girls flag football downs Hoover, advances to play in Jordan-Hare
Auburn High is advancing to the big one — in the big stadium. Shutting out Hoover 13-0 on Tuesday night in the semifinals, the Auburn High girls flag football team advances to the state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers will play Oxford as the AHSAA...
Opelika-Auburn News
Championship showdown: Lee-Scott meets rival Glenwood in state title game
It’s a new stage — the biggest state — but the AISA’s Class AAA championship features two teams quite familiar with one another. Rivals Lee-Scott and Glenwood play for the state title at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The message from both coaches...
Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood looks to make history in AISA's first-ever eight-man football championship game
The Springwood Wildcats have their chance to make history Thursday in Montgomery. Competing for the AISA’s first-ever eight-man football state championship, Springwood, once a power in the 1980’s, will look to add to its trophy case when the Wildcats take on Evangel Christian at 10 a.m. in Cramton Bowl.
Opelika-Auburn News
Moore drops 30 as Loachapoka boys top Beulah
Jasaveion Moore scored 30 points and the Loachapoka boys basketball team defeated Beulah 65-39 on Tuesday night. Moore added five assists and five rebounds to his scoring performance. Jamari Payne scored 11 points and hauled in seven rebounds to go along with four assists. On the girls side, Loachapoka downed...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. John Julian Cotter, Jr.August 19, 1942 - November 13, 2022Graveside services for Mr. John J. Cotter, Jr., (Johnny) age 80 of Valley, Alabama i…
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University students in the ensemble Sonic Nation create new music and plan to release first album
LAUREN JOHNSON Auburn University students in the ensemble Sonic Nation released their first single “Hold On” on earlier this month and will release their first album “The Experience” at the end of November. Sonic Nation is a Commercial Music Ensemble that was established through Auburn University’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jim Sikes: JJ’s Pies are excellent to have on hand
For at least 30 years, I have been a fan of JJ’s Pies. My first experience was buying one at Wright’s Market in Opelika. It was my weakness—chocolate. It was priced at three for a dollar. A rich indulgence packed in a box. Shelf-stable. No refrigeration required.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Historic Campus Barber Shop closing in downtown Auburn, moving to University Drive
Campus Barber Shop, which has been a mainstay on College Street since 1969, is moving out of downtown Auburn to a new location. Monday, Nov. 21, will mark the shop’s last day of business in downtown Auburn. The new location opens Dec. 1 at University Crossing Center on East...
Opelika-Auburn News
Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?
Opelika police are investigating an unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property, second degree and are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects. The break-in occurred at the Opelika Sportsplex, located at 1001 Andrews Road, at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 16. Police said a...
