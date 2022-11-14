ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Tide's Ekiyor has highlight blocks against Ole Miss

There’s no justice for offensive linemen because if there were, Emil Ekiyor would get more of the glory. Pancake blocks, for whatever reason, don’t add points to the scoreboard so the Alabama right guard dropped one at Ole Miss for the sport of it. On the third of four straight fourth-quarter runs for Jase McClellan, Ekiyor came around the end and met Ole Miss safety Otis Reese on the railroad tracks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Auburn’s Colby Wooden wins SEC weekly honor

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden’s performance in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M was award-winning, as Wooden was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. Wooden registered one tackle Saturday, but it was a big one. His fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M...
AUBURN, AL
‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023

Auburn’s superstar sophomore Suni Lee announced Tuesday that she’ll be chasing gold at the Olympics again in the 2024 cycle — after one more season with the Tigers. The reigning all-around champion plans to compete for Auburn this upcoming season starting in January before departing to train for a spot on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
AUBURN, AL
Moore drops 30 as Loachapoka boys top Beulah

Jasaveion Moore scored 30 points and the Loachapoka boys basketball team defeated Beulah 65-39 on Tuesday night. Moore added five assists and five rebounds to his scoring performance. Jamari Payne scored 11 points and hauled in seven rebounds to go along with four assists. On the girls side, Loachapoka downed...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 15

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. John Julian Cotter, Jr.August 19, 1942 - November 13, 2022Graveside services for Mr. John J. Cotter, Jr., (Johnny) age 80 of Valley, Alabama i…
OPELIKA, AL
Jim Sikes: JJ’s Pies are excellent to have on hand

For at least 30 years, I have been a fan of JJ’s Pies. My first experience was buying one at Wright’s Market in Opelika. It was my weakness—chocolate. It was priced at three for a dollar. A rich indulgence packed in a box. Shelf-stable. No refrigeration required.
OPELIKA, AL
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL

