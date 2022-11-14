A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly running over two pedestrians while driving drunk and then leaving the scene. Pullman Police responded to the crash at the Grove Apartments on Brandi Way around 11:30 Saturday night. A male WSU student and a female were hit by a car which also struck a fire hydrant. The driver fled the scene. Pullman Police located the suspect Carmen Fernandez and arrested her for felony vehicular assault, hit and run and DUI. officers say Fernandez’s blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit. The pedestrians who were hit suffered non-life threatening injuries. The collision into the fire hydrant caused the water line to rupture. The Washington State University Police Department and Whitman County Sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO