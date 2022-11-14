ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pullmanradio.com

Edged Weapon Used To Kill UI Students-Deaths Ruled Homicide-No Suspects In Custody-Investigators Identifying Persons Of Interest-No Imminent Threat To Public

The Moscow Police Department believes that an edged weapon like a knife was used to kill four University of Idaho students. The Moscow PD has released an update on their investigation into the deaths of the students whose bodies were found inside an apartment near campus on Sunday. The deaths have been ruled to be homicide.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

UI Bringing In Additional Campus Security After 4 Students Found Dead Inside Apartment

The University of Idaho is bringing in additional security in response to Sunday’s discovery of four deceased students inside an apartment near campus. According to a UI news press release the additional security will provide free Safe Walks for students and employees on campus. That same release also points out that Moscow Police continue to believe that the homicide investigation does not represent an ongoing active threat to the general public.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Police Need Your Help

Sgt. Koeper is looking for your help in identifying these two subjects related to an incident at North 40 on 11-6-2022. If you know them please contact Sgt. Terry Koeper at 208-746-0171. re LPD 22-L17611.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Held Press Conference Regarding Investigation of Four University of Idaho Students

The Moscow Police Department held a press conference this afternoon regarding their investigation into the murders of the four University of Idaho students. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry, Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills, University of Idaho President Scott Green, and Dean of Students Blain Eckles spoke at the press conference and answered questions. Many questions could not be fully answered because it is an active investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

19 Year Old WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Running Over Pedestrians While Driving Drunk Then Fleeing The Scene

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly running over two pedestrians while driving drunk and then leaving the scene. Pullman Police responded to the crash at the Grove Apartments on Brandi Way around 11:30 Saturday night. A male WSU student and a female were hit by a car which also struck a fire hydrant. The driver fled the scene. Pullman Police located the suspect Carmen Fernandez and arrested her for felony vehicular assault, hit and run and DUI. officers say Fernandez’s blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit. The pedestrians who were hit suffered non-life threatening injuries. The collision into the fire hydrant caused the water line to rupture. The Washington State University Police Department and Whitman County Sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSUPD Looking For Stolen Streit-Perham Hall Sign

Someone stole the sign from Streit-Perham Hall at Washington State University. WSU Police are asking the public for help in locating the sign. The sign was stolen around 11:30 on Friday November 4th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSUPD.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

UI Provides Additional Information About Students Found Deceased In Apartment

The University of Idaho has released more information about the students who were found dead inside an apartment near campus on Sunday. Ethan Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. Xana Kernodle was a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Madison Mogen was a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing. Kaylee Goncalves was a senior from Rathdrum majoring in general studies.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Names Of UI Students Found Dead Inside Apartment Near Campus Released By Moscow PD

Moscow Police have publicly identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday inside an apartment near campus. 20 year old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington, 21 year old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, 20 year old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona and 21 year old Kaylee GonCalves of Rathdrum were killed. Moscow Police say that details are limited from this homicide investigation. Investigators note that no one is in custody but continue to say that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public based on their preliminary investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
kpug1170.com

Four students found dead in University of Idaho homicide

MOSCOW, Idaho – Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students in a home near the campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon on Sunday, November 13th. Shortly after the...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Homicide Investigation In Moscow Near UI Campus

The Moscow Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at an apartment near the University of Idaho. Police initially responded to a report of an unconscious person at a unit on King Road. The call quickly turned into a homicide investigation at the apartment just South of campus. Moscow Police Captain Tyson Berrett says the suspect is not known at this time but clarifies that the case doesn’t represent a threat to the general public. Idaho State Police has been called in to assist with the investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
Chronicle

University of Idaho Cancels Classes After Four Students Found Dead in an Off-Campus House

The four people found dead Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus were students, and the college has canceled classes on Monday to honor them. In a statement posted to the UI's Facebook page on Sunday night, university President Scott Green said the families of the four students had been notified and Moscow police were continuing to investigate.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy