KXLY
Lewiston Police arrest woman accused of neglecting mother, causing her death
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police arrested a woman accused of neglecting her mother, which caused her to die. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a medical call at a home on 7th Street and Stewart Avenue on Friday. Firefighters and medical personnel found an unconscious 72-year-old woman who was...
pullmanradio.com
Edged Weapon Used To Kill UI Students-Deaths Ruled Homicide-No Suspects In Custody-Investigators Identifying Persons Of Interest-No Imminent Threat To Public
The Moscow Police Department believes that an edged weapon like a knife was used to kill four University of Idaho students. The Moscow PD has released an update on their investigation into the deaths of the students whose bodies were found inside an apartment near campus on Sunday. The deaths have been ruled to be homicide.
‘We understand your fears’ | Police reiterate no threat after University of Idaho students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department addressed concerns from students and the community who questioned their safety after four University of Idaho students were killed in a home near campus. “We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Moscow Police wrote in a news release. “We want you...
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
pullmanradio.com
UI Bringing In Additional Campus Security After 4 Students Found Dead Inside Apartment
The University of Idaho is bringing in additional security in response to Sunday’s discovery of four deceased students inside an apartment near campus. According to a UI news press release the additional security will provide free Safe Walks for students and employees on campus. That same release also points out that Moscow Police continue to believe that the homicide investigation does not represent an ongoing active threat to the general public.
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
koze.com
Lewiston Police Need Your Help
Sgt. Koeper is looking for your help in identifying these two subjects related to an incident at North 40 on 11-6-2022. If you know them please contact Sgt. Terry Koeper at 208-746-0171. re LPD 22-L17611.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Held Press Conference Regarding Investigation of Four University of Idaho Students
The Moscow Police Department held a press conference this afternoon regarding their investigation into the murders of the four University of Idaho students. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry, Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills, University of Idaho President Scott Green, and Dean of Students Blain Eckles spoke at the press conference and answered questions. Many questions could not be fully answered because it is an active investigation.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
pullmanradio.com
19 Year Old WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Running Over Pedestrians While Driving Drunk Then Fleeing The Scene
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly running over two pedestrians while driving drunk and then leaving the scene. Pullman Police responded to the crash at the Grove Apartments on Brandi Way around 11:30 Saturday night. A male WSU student and a female were hit by a car which also struck a fire hydrant. The driver fled the scene. Pullman Police located the suspect Carmen Fernandez and arrested her for felony vehicular assault, hit and run and DUI. officers say Fernandez’s blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit. The pedestrians who were hit suffered non-life threatening injuries. The collision into the fire hydrant caused the water line to rupture. The Washington State University Police Department and Whitman County Sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation.
pullmanradio.com
WSUPD Looking For Stolen Streit-Perham Hall Sign
Someone stole the sign from Streit-Perham Hall at Washington State University. WSU Police are asking the public for help in locating the sign. The sign was stolen around 11:30 on Friday November 4th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSUPD.
pullmanradio.com
UI Provides Additional Information About Students Found Deceased In Apartment
The University of Idaho has released more information about the students who were found dead inside an apartment near campus on Sunday. Ethan Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. Xana Kernodle was a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Madison Mogen was a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing. Kaylee Goncalves was a senior from Rathdrum majoring in general studies.
pullmanradio.com
Names Of UI Students Found Dead Inside Apartment Near Campus Released By Moscow PD
Moscow Police have publicly identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday inside an apartment near campus. 20 year old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington, 21 year old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, 20 year old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona and 21 year old Kaylee GonCalves of Rathdrum were killed. Moscow Police say that details are limited from this homicide investigation. Investigators note that no one is in custody but continue to say that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public based on their preliminary investigation.
kpug1170.com
Four students found dead in University of Idaho homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students in a home near the campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon on Sunday, November 13th. Shortly after the...
pullmanradio.com
Homicide Investigation In Moscow Near UI Campus
The Moscow Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at an apartment near the University of Idaho. Police initially responded to a report of an unconscious person at a unit on King Road. The call quickly turned into a homicide investigation at the apartment just South of campus. Moscow Police Captain Tyson Berrett says the suspect is not known at this time but clarifies that the case doesn’t represent a threat to the general public. Idaho State Police has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers killed in attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Chronicle
University of Idaho Cancels Classes After Four Students Found Dead in an Off-Campus House
The four people found dead Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus were students, and the college has canceled classes on Monday to honor them. In a statement posted to the UI's Facebook page on Sunday night, university President Scott Green said the families of the four students had been notified and Moscow police were continuing to investigate.
