Randal Jay Kamminga, 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home. Randy was born January 30, 1954, in Grand Rapids, to Otto and Betty (Zwak) Kamminga. Randy graduated from Calvin Christian High School in 1972. He married Beverly Kuiper on December 10, 1976. Randy and Bev are charter members of Georgetown Protestant Reformed Church, where Randy had served as a deacon and an elder. Randy retired from Gordon Food Service and he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David Kamminga.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO