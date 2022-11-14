Read full article on original website
Randy Kamminga
Randal Jay Kamminga, 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home. Randy was born January 30, 1954, in Grand Rapids, to Otto and Betty (Zwak) Kamminga. Randy graduated from Calvin Christian High School in 1972. He married Beverly Kuiper on December 10, 1976. Randy and Bev are charter members of Georgetown Protestant Reformed Church, where Randy had served as a deacon and an elder. Randy retired from Gordon Food Service and he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David Kamminga.
Jason Nienhuis
Jason Nienhuis, age 48, of Zeeland, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident. Jason was a 1992 graduate of Zeeland High School and worked at Holland Special Delivery for the past eight years. Jason loved his ORVs, being outdoors, hunting & fishing, his red barn, and especially bonfire time with his friends.
Dam Sangmani
Dam Sangmani, age 81 passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. A visitation for Dam will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial, 11939 James St, Holland, Michigan 49424. A funeral service will occur Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial.
Holland Police Log November 15-16, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Two Hurt in Police Chase East of Zeeland
ZEELAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – Two persons were injured when attempting to flee the long arm of the law east of Zeeland during the overnight hours on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, a prowl car attempted to pull over a SUV...
Final Public Input Session for Zeeland Schools’ Strategic Plan is Tonight
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 15, 2022) – The Zeeland community get one more chance to give its input into its public schools’ future. This evening, from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM at the Quack Shack inside of Creekside Middle School (179 Roosevelt Ave.), Zeeland Public Schools holds its final input session, as Superintendent Dr. Brandi-Lyn Mendham and other district officials will be on hand to discuss a strategic plan for the next several years.
