Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods sees sales above estimates on steady demand
(Adds details on results, background) Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc on Monday forecast full-year sales above Wall Street estimates, signaling steady demand for its higher-priced chicken and beef despite decades-high levels of inflation. Packaged food makers like Tyson Foods have so far witnessed very little pushback...
Agriculture Online
Food prices to edge down in 2023 as recession looms - Rabobank
LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prices for agricultural commodities like coffee, feed grains and oilseeds could dip next year as many major economies enter recession, but they will remain high in historic terms, Rabobank said in a report on Wednesday. The bank said consumers face a darkening macro-economic picture, with...
Investopedia
Walmart May Post Declining Q3 Profit as Retail Slumps
Analysts estimate Walmart will report adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs. $1.45 in Q3 FY 2022 on Nov. 15. Total U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise, though at a decelerating pace. Revenue is expected to increase by the second-widest margin in nearly two years. Walmart Inc. (WMT),...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops from 1-week high on Ukrainian corridor hopes; soybeans ease
* Wheat falls from 1-wk high on expectations of Ukrainian exports * Chicago soybeans, corn down after closing higher on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds detail) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from the previous day's one-week high, as prices were pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal despite reports of missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices eased after closing higher on Tuesday.
Agriculture Online
Bull markets: Long tail?
When thinking about stored corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as the upcoming year’s crops, it is important to note that prices reached decade-high levels in 2022. Increased demand, supply disruptions, and speculative buying (as measured by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) were all factors driving prices higher. The...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures end mostly lower, hog futures climb
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures closed mostly lower on Monday on technical selling and worries about consumer demand for high-priced cuts of beef, traders said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.700 cent at 152.550 cents per lb. Deferred contracts also...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle approach one-month low as corn jumps
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures neared a one-month low on Tuesday as rising grain prices signaled risks for increased costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland fueled gains in corn, wheat and soy futures as...
Home Depot, Lowe's to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices.
Business Insider
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on spillover pressure from crude oil along with uncertainty about export demand for U.S. supplies of both crops, analysts said. But wheat futures rose on signs of global export demand while traders continued to monitor prospects for...
beefmagazine.com
Beef demand is holding steady
The all-fresh retail beef price in October was $7.25/lb., down slightly from $7.32/lb. in September and down 4.0 percent from the record high of $7.55/lb. one year ago. In 2022, the all-fresh retail beef price has remained in a narrow range from $7.37/lb. to $7.25/lb. and has averaged $7.33/lb. through October, up from the 2021 annual average of $6.95/lb. Figure 1 includes all-fresh retail beef prices since January 2018 and shows the sharp increase in prices in 2021 and steady prices thus far in 2022.
Agriculture Online
USDA to move corn, soy acreage adjustments to Sept report permanently
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will permanently include updated acreage estimates for corn, soybeans, sorghum and sugarbeets in its monthly U.S. crop production reports every September, a month earlier than in most prior years, an official with the agency's statistical arm said on Tuesday.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-5 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Mixed, down 3 cents to up 15 cents. * Wheat mixed, with most-active CBOT...
US stocks trade mixed as investors digest Target earnings and retail sales data
US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
Investopedia
Nvidia Profit Seen Sliding Amid Crypto Crash, Tech Cuts
Nvidia is expected to post adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share for Q3 late on Nov. 16. Revenue is seen dropping 18% year-over-year amid reduced demand from cryptocurrency miners. Ethereum's shift to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in September undercut demand for mining GPUs, or graphics processing units. Nvidia's data-center sales...
Agriculture Online
Argentina soybean sales stall near 72% of current harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers' soybean sales inched up last week, reaching 72.2% of the 2021/22 harvest of the crop, data from the Agriculture Ministry showed on Tuesday, slightly behind the 74.2% sold at the same point last year. Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed...
