Detroit News
Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud
Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
Warren police: 2 family members arrested after road rage incident, assault of police officers
A case of road rage on Wednesday ended with two family members in custody. A 36-year-old Warren woman and a 30-year-old Woodhaven woman were both arrested after the incident, which unfolded around 2 p.m. in Warren on Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Livonia.In a Facebook post, Livonia Police Department said at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 9000 block of Perrin Street.Police said witnesses claim to see a man with a gun enter a car and flee the area, striking a parked car in the process. So far, police said the investigation has revealed that the two men involved in the shooting have been at odds for some time. They allegedly shot at each other during an altercation outside one of the suspect's homes on Perrin Street. Both suspects were transported to a local hospital, and police said they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
abc12.com
Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gunmen flee Oakland University after stealing cars from dealership, shootout with security guard
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police spent hours searching the campus of Oakland University Monday morning for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase. Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in...
fox2detroit.com
Pharmacist charged in large-scale 'sizzurp' bust
A Livonia pharmacist is accused of running an illegal operation out of the back of the pharmacy. Authorities say he was selling promethazine, a prescription cough syrup, the key ingredient in a cocktail known as"purple drank" or "sizzurp," to drug dealers.
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How a deadly crash on I-75 is linked to search for suspected gunmen at Oakland University
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Suspected gunmen at Oakland University stole cars from dealership after shootout with security guard. Police are searching the campus of Oakland University for two suspected...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Oakland County when gun seen in Instagram posts, rap videos found after car chase
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who was not allowed to possess a gun due to a previous charge was arrested in Oakland County when a weapon seen in his Instagram posts and rap videos was found at the scene of a car chase that ended with a crash. Case...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
WNEM
Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shelter in place canceled at Oakland University after witness says gunmen fled area ‘hours ago’
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police are no longer searching for gunmen on the Oakland University campus and a shelter in place order has been canceled. A witness told police that two people matching the description of the gunmen got into a vehicle that pulled up and they fled the area “hours ago.”
fox2detroit.com
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
Suspect carjacks 80-year-old woman in Walmart parking lot
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A suspect was arrested hours after allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old woman on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, police said. Sterling Height police officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a carjacking at a Walmart, FOX 2 Detroit reports. An 80-year-old...
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
whmi.com
Two Arrested for Fire-Related Home Invasion In Hamburg Twp.
Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at a fire-damaged home in Hamburg Township where firefighters were able to help save a woman and a dog last week. A surveillance operation by Hamburg Township police officers resulted in the arrest of two suspects in connection with the break-in of a home recently damaged by fire.
