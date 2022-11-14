ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud

Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Two hospitalized after double shooting in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Livonia.In a Facebook post, Livonia Police Department said at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 9000 block of Perrin Street.Police said witnesses claim to see a man with a gun enter a car and flee the area, striking a parked car in the process. So far, police said the investigation has revealed that the two men involved in the shooting have been at odds for some time. They allegedly shot at each other during an altercation outside one of the suspect's homes on Perrin Street. Both suspects were transported to a local hospital, and police said they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. 
LIVONIA, MI
abc12.com

Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pharmacist charged in large-scale 'sizzurp' bust

A Livonia pharmacist is accused of running an illegal operation out of the back of the pharmacy. Authorities say he was selling promethazine, a prescription cough syrup, the key ingredient in a cocktail known as"purple drank" or "sizzurp," to drug dealers.
LIVONIA, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
whmi.com

Two Arrested for Fire-Related Home Invasion In Hamburg Twp.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at a fire-damaged home in Hamburg Township where firefighters were able to help save a woman and a dog last week. A surveillance operation by Hamburg Township police officers resulted in the arrest of two suspects in connection with the break-in of a home recently damaged by fire.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy