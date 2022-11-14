Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin trio collects OVC postseason volleyball accolades
UT Martin graduates Logan Wallick and Karen Scanlon each nabbed a spot on the All-OVC first-team and Skyhawks coach Jaclynn Wilson was named OVC Coach of the Year as the OVC unveiled its 2022 volleyball honorees Wednesday night. The announcement marks the fifth time in school history (first since 2011)...
thunderboltradio.com
Skyhawk Equestrian moves up to No. 9 in national rankings
UT Martin is currently ranked ninth in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll, shifting up a spot from the previous four weeks. With Tuesday’s announcement, the Skyhawks have now been ranked in the NCEA’s top-10 poll in each of the first nine weekly rankings to start the 2022-23 campaign.
thunderboltradio.com
Skyhawks Soars Past Hornets
The University of Tennessee at Martin Men’s Basketball team gave a dominating performance as the defeated Harris-Stowe Monday Evening at home 96 to 53. The Skyhawks commanded a lead on the Hornets throughout the contest, taking a 49 to 32 lead into the half and widening that gap throughout the second quarter of play.
semoball.com
Charleston hoop senior has worked to be 'a different player this year'
If the adage that an athlete is only as good as their last performance is true, then Charleston senior boy’s basketball player Fletravion Stanback is really, really good. The 6-foot-1 guard made up for a poor performance in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 3 State Semifinal game by closing the season last March with a 25-point game in the championship battle, which the Blue Jays won, and Stanback has spent the past seven-plus months working to build on that outing.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game
A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency...
radionwtn.com
Tornado Teams Have Lofty Hopes For Season
Union City, Tenn.–Both Union City High School basketball teams return their top players from last season. The effectiveness of others, though, will determine the Tornadoes’ success this year. All-Stater Amari Bonds is back for her senior campaign for the Lady Tornadoes, while the standout guard tandem of Malaki...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball
Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score. The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a...
Greenfield, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WBBJ
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
wcluradio.com
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
wpsdlocal6.com
Is UT Martin systemically racist? History professor says yes, hosting Tuesday evening discussion
MARTIN, TN — University of Tennessee at Martin history professor David Barber says the university's failure to require the study of Black History is "at the very center of UTM'S systemic racism." He'll be discussing his viewpoint on campus Tuesday evening, in a talk entitled "Is the University of...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
thunderboltradio.com
Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler
Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
westkentuckystar.com
Planned utility outage Wednesday means no school for East Calloway Elementary
Due to a planned utility outage East Calloway Elementary School will not be in session on Wednesday. The planned utility outage is scheduled for the eastern portion of the county. Wednesday will not be a "non-traditional instruction" (NTI) day and East students will not be required to complete assignments. All...
thunderboltradio.com
Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday
A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley Co. Trustee Marci Floyd honored at state County Official Conference in Murfreesboro
During last week’s County Official Association of Tennessee Conference in Murfreesboro, Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President for the Trustees Association. Floyd stated, “It has been a successful year within our association. I surrounded myself with the best team and...
WBBJ
Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
KFVS12
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
KFVS12
KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, was blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. By 4:43 p.m., they said the...
