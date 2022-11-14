Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday
A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
thunderboltradio.com
Community Invited to Participate in “Parade of Trees” at Obion County Public Library
The Obion County Public Library is asking the community to help decorate their facility for the Christmas season. Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News that churches, businesses, industries and individuals are again asked to participate in a long running holiday event.(AUDIO) Ms. Conner said the “Parade of Trees” decorating...
thunderboltradio.com
Pilot Safety Program for Obion County Schools Demonstrated
A group of school officials, law enforcement officers and state legislators gathered at Obion County Central High School on Wednesday, to view a new school safety initiative. A presentation was made by Life Check Systems CEO Brandt McMillan, and School Resource Officer Jonathan Reyna, pertaining to the a system that ensures all doors to the facility are securely closed and recorded.
thunderboltradio.com
Writing contest produces inspiring essay from Martin Elementary student
A writing contest at Martin Elementary School in honor of National Red Ribbon Week produced an inspiring essay about the importance of living drug-free. The short essay was composed by 4th grade student Mia Clements as a part of the week’s theme to “celebrate life and live drug free.” Her message explains why drug-free living is essential for her health, relationships, and future.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 1
Week 1 of the high school basketball season means Hall of Champions games, here is what happened across the Gibson County area:. GIRLS BASKETBALL: 5 top returners, 5 breakout stars for girls basketball in Gibson County. BOYS BASKETBALL: 5 top returners, 7 breakout stars for boys basketball in Gibson County.
thunderboltradio.com
Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler
Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball
Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score. The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility relocation to cause temporary water outage along KY 94 East, boil water notice in Murray
MURRAY, KY — The City of Murray will shut off water in a designated area at precisely 8 a.m. on Wednesday as they relocate utilities in preparation for the upcoming business loop roadway that will connect Glendale Road to 94 east. Customers living on KY 94 East and the...
WBBJ
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
livability.com
Building Community Is a Team Sport in Jackson, Tennessee
City programs bring residents together to create change, revitalize neighborhoods. Friends, family and community — the past few years have reminded us of what is truly important. In Jackson,. , “community” is a call to action. Two recent initiatives from Mayor Scott Conger’s office underscore the importance of connection...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident
Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
wuot.org
After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. St. James AME Church in Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed in the December storm, but that's not the only loss the church is suffering right now. Thomas Bright is a leader at the...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away
Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State President Bob Jackson stays silent on involvement to stop a news story from airing
PADUCAH — Weeks of investigation and hearings are now raising questions about Murray State University President Bob Jackson's involvement with former local Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson to allegedly stop a news story from airing on WKMS. Public radio station WKMS is owned and operated by Murray State University.
westkentuckystar.com
Over $400,000 raised at BBQ on the River
Just over $400,000 was raised for 77 diifferent charities at this year's BBQ on the River. After two years "off the river," Paducah’s 28th BBQ on the River made its way back downtown. Beautiful Paducah LLC was behind this year's river returning event that held the theme of "Smoke on the Water."
thunderboltradio.com
Lt. Colonel William Kaler – 88 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Lt. Colonel William Kaler, age 88, of Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 16th of 2022, at White Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.
KFVS12
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk
Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
