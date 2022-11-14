ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday

A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Community Invited to Participate in “Parade of Trees” at Obion County Public Library

The Obion County Public Library is asking the community to help decorate their facility for the Christmas season. Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News that churches, businesses, industries and individuals are again asked to participate in a long running holiday event.(AUDIO) Ms. Conner said the “Parade of Trees” decorating...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Pilot Safety Program for Obion County Schools Demonstrated

A group of school officials, law enforcement officers and state legislators gathered at Obion County Central High School on Wednesday, to view a new school safety initiative. A presentation was made by Life Check Systems CEO Brandt McMillan, and School Resource Officer Jonathan Reyna, pertaining to the a system that ensures all doors to the facility are securely closed and recorded.
thunderboltradio.com

Writing contest produces inspiring essay from Martin Elementary student

A writing contest at Martin Elementary School in honor of National Red Ribbon Week produced an inspiring essay about the importance of living drug-free. The short essay was composed by 4th grade student Mia Clements as a part of the week’s theme to “celebrate life and live drug free.” Her message explains why drug-free living is essential for her health, relationships, and future.
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 1

Week 1 of the high school basketball season means Hall of Champions games, here is what happened across the Gibson County area:. GIRLS BASKETBALL: 5 top returners, 5 breakout stars for girls basketball in Gibson County. BOYS BASKETBALL: 5 top returners, 7 breakout stars for boys basketball in Gibson County.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler

Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball

Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score. The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Two UT Martin students earn their crowns

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
MARTIN, TN
livability.com

Building Community Is a Team Sport in Jackson, Tennessee

City programs bring residents together to create change, revitalize neighborhoods. Friends, family and community — the past few years have reminded us of what is truly important. In Jackson,. , “community” is a call to action. Two recent initiatives from Mayor Scott Conger’s office underscore the importance of connection...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident

Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
UNION CITY, TN
wuot.org

After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life

Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away

Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Over $400,000 raised at BBQ on the River

Just over $400,000 was raised for 77 diifferent charities at this year's BBQ on the River. After two years "off the river," Paducah’s 28th BBQ on the River made its way back downtown. Beautiful Paducah LLC was behind this year's river returning event that held the theme of "Smoke on the Water."
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Lt. Colonel William Kaler – 88 – Union City

Funeral services will be held for Lt. Colonel William Kaler, age 88, of Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 16th of 2022, at White Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk

Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

