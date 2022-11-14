Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes registered overnight in the Heartland. Both quakes were recorded in Lake County, Tennessee, across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel. The first earthquake was recorded shortly after midnight. Several people have reported feeling it. According to the USGS, the first quake was...
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2. According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site. In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including...
thunderboltradio.com
Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday
A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
KFVS12
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Drops Two Games to Crockett County in Season Opener
It was not the start Union City had hoped for. Visiting Crockett County spoiled the opening of the 2022-23 basketball season for the Tornadoes, sweeping Union City in contrasting fashion Tuesday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. The Cavaliers sank a deciding 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play, then blocked a...
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
KFVS12
Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. We're discussing inflation, holiday retail spending in the weeks ahead, and the record 8 billion world population. kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One local teacher in the Heartland is feeling the...
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
WBBJ
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
thunderboltradio.com
Fire Chief Gives Tips on Smoke Detectors, Heating Devices
Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich is reminding area residents to have their smoke detectors up to date. With the recent change to Standard Time, Chief Ullrich said new batteries should be placed in the smoke detectors at homes and businesses.(AUDIO) Due to the first blast of sub-freezing temperatures in...
fox17.com
Tennessee man charged with vehicular homicide after crash kills Missouri man
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a crash on Highway 100 which led to the death of a Missouri man is now a criminal case with charges against a Tennessee 40-year-old. MNPD reports 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball
Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score. The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a...
radionwtn.com
Tiptonville Couple Arrested For 2021 Murder
TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
tbinewsroom.com
Two Indicted in 2021 Murder of Tiptonville Woman
TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General...
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Newbern, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WBBJ
Gibson County man wanted for attempted murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. Police say 33-year-old Darius Riding, of Gibson County, is wanted after a shooting incident in Dyersburg. According to police, officers responded to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game
A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency...
