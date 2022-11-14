ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/15/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Mark Shousler – False imprisonment,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
1310kfka.com

Death at Windsor construction site under investigation

A person was killed at a construction site in Windsor. Emergency crews were called to Crystal Creek and Rumley Creek drives Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found one person had been run over by a large piece of construction equipment. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death remains in the early stages.
WINDSOR, CO
capcity.news

Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges

A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Ryan Esquibel

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Laramie Live

When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?

This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
CHEYENNE, WY
