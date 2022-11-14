Read full article on original website
Suspect killed in Greeley officer-involved shooting identified
This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/15/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Weld County Files Charges Against Cops, Woman In Train Collision
Two police officers from towns in Weld County are facing felony charges in connection with a September incident in which a woman was hit by a train while restrained in a police car. That's according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney's office. The Platteville Police car...
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
Cheyenne Man Killed in Head-On Crash on I-80, Medical Condition Possibly to Blame
A medical condition may be to blame for a deadly head-on collision east of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 4:19 p.m. at mile marker 375 on Interstate 80, five miles east of the Archer exit and two miles west of the Hillsdale exit.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Mark Shousler – False imprisonment,...
Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
Cheyenne makes interference with emergency calls, calling 911 without an emergency a misdemeanor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It will now be a misdemeanor offense in Cheyenne for someone to interfere with another person’s attempt to call 911 or for other emergency services. It will also be a misdemeanor to call 911 when there’s no emergency situation. On Monday, the Cheyenne City...
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
Death at Windsor construction site under investigation
A person was killed at a construction site in Windsor. Emergency crews were called to Crystal Creek and Rumley Creek drives Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found one person had been run over by a large piece of construction equipment. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death remains in the early stages.
Cheyenne Man’s Shooting Death ‘Still Being Actively Investigated’
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the details and circumstances surrounding last month's deadly shooting near Burns. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
$50,000 worth of cocaine seized during Weld County traffic stop
The Greeley police used a K9 officer named Odin to detect the smell of what turned out to be cocaine.
Family seeks justice for slain Greeley woman
Angie Vega's father, Elmer Vega, said he's frustrated the family has to wait for justice.
Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges
A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Ryan Esquibel
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
