Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Nov. 15. Story burst onto the Major League scene in 2016 by rewriting history seemingly every day. He not only homered for his first MLB hit but also became the first player to go deep twice in an Opening Day debut. He wasn't nearly done. Story also became the first to go deep in his first three games -- and the first to do so with his first four HITS. He then walloped a pair of long balls in his fourth game en route to recording seven home runs in his first six games and tying a then-record by hitting his first 10 in 21 games. When Story recorded his first three-homer game in '18, his second blast traveled a projected 487 feet. In '19, he hit the 100th and 101st homers of his career in the same game, becoming the fastest shortstop to reach the century mark. Clearly never one to shy away from a storybook opportunity, his second homer of that game? A walk-off. Story was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in each of those two seasons.

