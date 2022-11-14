Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes Cody Bellinger Should Be Able To Return to All-Star Form
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says struggling center-fielder Cody Bellinger has the "talent and work ethic" to return to his previous offensive form.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Disagrees With Assessment Dodgers Didn’t Have ‘Fun’
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the most talented rosters in recent memory and won a franchise-record 111 games, their postseason run ended after just four games, which brought up questions of why the team failed when it mattered most. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman believes...
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
Dodgers: LA Insider Believes This Trade Can Land Them an Infielder and Pitching Duo
LA could land Corbin Burnes and Willie Adames with this potential trade
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
Maton Proved He Can Be a Stabilizing Force for the Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies may have found a stabilizing bench piece after Nick Maton proved his worth over the course of the previous two seasons.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw’s 2022 season was one that served as a reminder to take time to appreciate the ride while it’s still going. That journey provided plenty of enjoyment this season, and a little relief. An elbow injury at the end of 2021 for Kershaw brought uncertainty for the...
Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Thought to Be High on NL West Rival's Offseason List
Highly touted Japanese pitcher is being considered by the Dodgers biggest rival
True Blue LA
Dodgers’ spring home needs some work
Camelback Ranch needs renovations and nobody wants to pay for it. Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has seen more women around the game than ever before. There was an official rule put in place in 2021 that cited all teams must provide a separate locker room for these women to change at all facilities. This includes major league stadiums, minor league stadiums... and spring training.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers History: Largest Private Stash of Dodgers Memorabilia
It’s October 24th, 2017. For the first time in 29 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing in a World Series on a sunny day in Southern California. The stands are packed with fans of all ages decked out in blue and white, cheering for their team. But one man in the crowd is more dedicated than most. His name is Richard Santillan, and he’s the owner of the most extensive private stash of Dodgers memorabilia.
NBC Sports
Klay pokes fun at Giants fans, wants Dodgers to re-sign Trayce
Trayce Thompson, the younger brother to Warriors star Klay Thompson, was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 MLB season. Trayce, a 31-year-old journeyman whose baseball career mostly has been spent in the minor leagues, caught fire with the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers and contributed to a team that won a league-best 111 games.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Brings Home Prized Internet Award
Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw had an incredible 2022 season. He made his first-ever All-Star game start at Dodger Stadium in front of Dodger fans and was lights-out when he was on the mound. Every year, PitchingNinja gives out an award for the lowest, highest and slowest strikeout in the year, and the winner for the lowest pitch called for a strikeout was announced.
Dodgers: Kershaw’s Challenge Raises $1.8 Million With ‘KC Live’ Benefit Concert
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, have raised over $16 million over the past 11 years through their foundation, Kershaw’s Challenge. Their efforts are focused on four locations: Dallas, Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic, and Zambia. The foundation’s website describes their mission:. Kershaw’s Challenge is a...
New York Mets' Buck Showalter named NL Manager of the Year: Why he deserved to win
The Mets' Buck Showalter became the third man to win four Manager of the Year awards - and the first to accomplish the feat with four different teams.
MLB games today: MLB offseason schedule
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay
Dodgers: Expert Feels Dave Roberts Will Miss Out on Second Manager of the Year Win
ESPN experts predict that Buck Showalter will win the NL Manager of the Year Award and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will finish third.
Phillies legend Chase Utley places home plate at London Stadium and announces ticket sales for MLB World Tour: London Series 2023 when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs
While the next set of MLB games to be played in London are still a few months out, Major League Baseball is drumming up the hype early. The league enlisted the help of former Phillies star and current MLB Europe ambassador Chase Utley to announce that tickets to the second ever London Series games coming this June.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Nov. 15
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Nov. 15. Story burst onto the Major League scene in 2016 by rewriting history seemingly every day. He not only homered for his first MLB hit but also became the first player to go deep twice in an Opening Day debut. He wasn't nearly done. Story also became the first to go deep in his first three games -- and the first to do so with his first four HITS. He then walloped a pair of long balls in his fourth game en route to recording seven home runs in his first six games and tying a then-record by hitting his first 10 in 21 games. When Story recorded his first three-homer game in '18, his second blast traveled a projected 487 feet. In '19, he hit the 100th and 101st homers of his career in the same game, becoming the fastest shortstop to reach the century mark. Clearly never one to shy away from a storybook opportunity, his second homer of that game? A walk-off. Story was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in each of those two seasons.
Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future
Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0