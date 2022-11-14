ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

felician.edu

Doctoral Students Receive Executive Women of New Jersey Awards

RUTHERFORD, NJ – Felician University is proud to announce that Alexis Libert and Vanvian Hoo, doctoral students in the School of Arts and Sciences, have been selected as recipients of 2022 Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) Awards. Ms. Libert is the winner of the EWNJ Prudential Award and...
LODI, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

We Love an African American Parade!

Folks in Harlem proudly marched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets on September 18, 2022. After the cancellation of the in-person event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of pent up energy could be seen and felt on that beautiful September Sunday. This year’s grand marshals, mostly from the healthcare community, led the parade with its aptly-named theme for 2022, “Good health is essential.”
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

To combat ongoing financial woes, NJCU reveals reorg plan that cuts 3 top management jobs

To combat ongoing financial woes that came to light this summer, New Jersey City University has revealed a reorganization plan that cuts three senior management positions. “I could not be more grateful to our administrative team, namely Acting President Jason Kroll, who has led NJCU admirably through this challenging period, but also our entire community of faculty, staff, students and alumni for their support during this challenging time,” NJCU Board of Trustees Chair Joseph Scott said in a statement.
manhassetpress.com

NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor

NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
MANHASSET, NY
roi-nj.com

ABS Cabinets Direct leases 14,939 sq. ft in Linden

Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it leased the entirety of a 14,939-square-foot industrial building in Linden to ABS Cabinets Direct. Located at 507 W. Elizabeth Ave., the property is in close proximity to Route 1-9, the New Jersey Turnpike, Port Newark/Elizabeth, Newark Liberty International Airport and the Goethals Bridge. It also features 1,500-square-foot offices, 22- to 24-foot ceiling heights, three tailboards and drive-in door for loading, and parking for two to three trailers.
LINDEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Downey, who vocally fought for Keegan closure, dies aged 63

During the Keegan Landfill ordeal in 2019, there were certain givens when the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority had its monthly meetings in Lyndhurst — many Kearny residents attended, the crowd was vocal and one voice always stood out above just about every other. Perhaps it was because...
KEARNY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass

NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner

Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Newark Liberty International Airport unveiling renovated terminal

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will be unveiled Tuesday following a yearslong overhaul. Gov. Phil Murphy, as well as officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. The largest design-build project […]
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne boosts Small Business Saturday

Bayonne Mayor James Davis has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, November 26, to be Small Business Saturday in the City of Bayonne. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Davis said. “They provide goods, services, and jobs to thousands of our residents.”. The reminder to shop local...
BAYONNE, NJ
qchron.com

Pheffer Amato sues for recount in AD 23 race

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is calling for a recount in the general election for Assembly District 23 against Tom Sullivan. The race, which has remained officially undecided with 246 votes separating the candidates and Sullivan holding the lead with 94 percent of the vote counted, has yet to be called.
BELLE HARBOR, NY
NJ.com

Union County Conference boys soccer all-stars, 2022

NOTE: These teams are selected by the Union County Conference, not NJ.com. Sean Hendrie, Summit, Sr. Justin Cedeno, Elizabeth, Jr. Noah Fischer, Westfield, Sr. Colin Kesler, Gov. Livingston, Sr. Henrique Barbosa, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Sr. Justin Thomas, Union, Sr. Vanderley Jasmine, Linden, Jr. Jairo Carrillo, Rahway, Jr. Akira Bofinger, Summit, Jr.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

