felician.edu
Doctoral Students Receive Executive Women of New Jersey Awards
RUTHERFORD, NJ – Felician University is proud to announce that Alexis Libert and Vanvian Hoo, doctoral students in the School of Arts and Sciences, have been selected as recipients of 2022 Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) Awards. Ms. Libert is the winner of the EWNJ Prudential Award and...
nychealthandhospitals.org
Two NYC Health + Hospital Facilities Receive “A” Safety Grades From Independent, National Hospital Safety Organization
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and North Central Bronx are two of 5 New York City hospitals that received an “A” for patient safety. Approximately 3,000 hospitals nationwide are graded. NYC Health + Hospital/Queens’ Therapy Pony (Joy) and Therapy Dog (Sophie) congratulate hospital employees for receiving. an “A”...
thepositivecommunity.com
We Love an African American Parade!
Folks in Harlem proudly marched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets on September 18, 2022. After the cancellation of the in-person event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of pent up energy could be seen and felt on that beautiful September Sunday. This year’s grand marshals, mostly from the healthcare community, led the parade with its aptly-named theme for 2022, “Good health is essential.”
Bayonne council awards two grants to combat domestic violence
Bayonne is working to address the issue of domestic violence in the community, which officials say leads to a great deal of crime in the city. At its November meeting, the City Council awarded two grants to local non-profits working on this issue. The grants were awarded by the city...
hudsoncountyview.com
To combat ongoing financial woes, NJCU reveals reorg plan that cuts 3 top management jobs
To combat ongoing financial woes that came to light this summer, New Jersey City University has revealed a reorganization plan that cuts three senior management positions. “I could not be more grateful to our administrative team, namely Acting President Jason Kroll, who has led NJCU admirably through this challenging period, but also our entire community of faculty, staff, students and alumni for their support during this challenging time,” NJCU Board of Trustees Chair Joseph Scott said in a statement.
Bayonne prepares $65 million in bonds to support film studio
Bayonne is preparing to sell tens of millions of dollars in bonds to support the estimated $900 million construction cost of what redevelopers say will be the largest ground-up film studio in New Jersey, to be known as 1888 Studios, at the former Texaco site. At the site at the...
manhassetpress.com
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
roi-nj.com
ABS Cabinets Direct leases 14,939 sq. ft in Linden
Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it leased the entirety of a 14,939-square-foot industrial building in Linden to ABS Cabinets Direct. Located at 507 W. Elizabeth Ave., the property is in close proximity to Route 1-9, the New Jersey Turnpike, Port Newark/Elizabeth, Newark Liberty International Airport and the Goethals Bridge. It also features 1,500-square-foot offices, 22- to 24-foot ceiling heights, three tailboards and drive-in door for loading, and parking for two to three trailers.
Acting Montclair Township manager starts checking off to-do list
Brian Scantlebury, who became acting township manager after the council put Timothy Stafford on administrative leave last month, had a long list of items to report at the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Some of those items addressed issues that have been languishing for many months, including filling vacant...
theobserver.com
Downey, who vocally fought for Keegan closure, dies aged 63
During the Keegan Landfill ordeal in 2019, there were certain givens when the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority had its monthly meetings in Lyndhurst — many Kearny residents attended, the crowd was vocal and one voice always stood out above just about every other. Perhaps it was because...
Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne con-celebrate traditional medieval Red Mass
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bishop John J. O’Hara and Bishop Peter Byrne, episcopal vicars of Staten Island, con-celebrated the 39th annual Red Mass in Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, West Brighton. The age-old tradition, which marks the beginning of the court year, dates back to the 13th century and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass
NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
New Jersey Globe
Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner
Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
Newark Liberty International Airport unveiling renovated terminal
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will be unveiled Tuesday following a yearslong overhaul. Gov. Phil Murphy, as well as officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. The largest design-build project […]
Commercial Observer
Madison Realty Capital Upsizes Jersey City Multifamily Loan by $167M to Total $395M Commitment
Madison Realty Capital has provided an additional $167 million in construction financing to the developers of a four-building multifamily development in Jersey City, N.J., three years after supplying a $168 million debt package for the project’s first phase, Commercial Observer has learned. Manhattan Building Company, which is developing the...
Bayonne boosts Small Business Saturday
Bayonne Mayor James Davis has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, November 26, to be Small Business Saturday in the City of Bayonne. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Davis said. “They provide goods, services, and jobs to thousands of our residents.”. The reminder to shop local...
qchron.com
Pheffer Amato sues for recount in AD 23 race
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is calling for a recount in the general election for Assembly District 23 against Tom Sullivan. The race, which has remained officially undecided with 246 votes separating the candidates and Sullivan holding the lead with 94 percent of the vote counted, has yet to be called.
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Union County Conference boys soccer all-stars, 2022
NOTE: These teams are selected by the Union County Conference, not NJ.com. Sean Hendrie, Summit, Sr. Justin Cedeno, Elizabeth, Jr. Noah Fischer, Westfield, Sr. Colin Kesler, Gov. Livingston, Sr. Henrique Barbosa, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Sr. Justin Thomas, Union, Sr. Vanderley Jasmine, Linden, Jr. Jairo Carrillo, Rahway, Jr. Akira Bofinger, Summit, Jr.
No. 19 West Orange vs. No. 17 Passaic Tech: North, Group 5 football semifinal preview
This is Round 2 for Passaic Tech and West Orange in 2022, only this time with considerably more at stake and at least one significant addition to the cast. Passaic Tech edged the Mountaineers, 12-6, in that cross-divisional Super Football Conference game Sept. 16, though did so without having to face veteran West Orange quarterback Amir Stewart.
