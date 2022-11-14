Read full article on original website
WJLA
Building the ultimate autumn harvest bowl
7NewsDC — We're in the heart of autumn and one of the heartiest items on the season's menu is squash in all its forms. Holistic health coach Tyra Lane-Kingsland helped build a harvest bowl from her cookbook, "30 Days, 30 Ways to Salad Heaven." Follow Tyra at inspiredtolivefully.com.
a-z-animals.com
6 Flowers to Plant in December
Given how chilly temperatures are in the wintertime, you may be wondering what flowers to plant in December. There are more options available to you than you think, both ones that bloom in springtime as well as options that remain beautiful throughout the potentially frigid month of December. But what flowers bloom best during this time of year?
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
Mount Airy News
Prepare now for hard winter freezes
Plenty of color from mid-autumn and all the way through the winter is the beauty that pansies provide. An array of colors from lavender, cream, purple, wine yellow, orange, white, tan, bronze, burgundy and pink and combined with plenty of dark glossy green foliage to add more contrast to their colors. Pansies are tough as well as winter hardy and they produce floral beauty no matter how cold the weather gets. They will produce blooms even when snow falls. In the cold of late November and all through the winter, limit the amount of water you use on them because this will cause potting medium to freeze in the containers. Many hardwares, garden centers, nurseries, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ace Hardware have plenty of the pansies in stock and in full bloom. Use a few handfuls of peat moss in the potting medium when planting pansies to promote moisture retention. Buy a bag of pansy booster to give pansies a great start. Pansies are available in six- and nine-packs and come in assorted colors and varieties. They can be planted on the porch or deck. Water lightly once every week.
Woman heartbroken after hungry squirrels eat her Halloween display: 'All my pumpkins are gone, just gone!'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I always imagine country porches decorated with pumpkins and potted mums when I think of autumn.
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
Choose from faux, flower, and even pre-lit Christmas wreaths and garlands to dress your door and decorate your home this year.
Should You Cut Your Hydrangeas Back In The Fall?
The first rule of deadheading hydrangeas is to only do it when necessary. While some guidelines are different, find out how to best navigate this process.
Fall leaf tips: Why you shouldn’t burn these ‘blankets’ for butterflies, bees
Feeling overwhelmed by fall leaf clean-up? The best thing to do with all those leaves may actually be nothing at all. Leaf litter may seem like little more than the mess left after trees become bare. But as colder weather approaches, those crunchy, mulchy leaves actually act like a cozy blanket, providing a critical spot for bees, butterflies and other wildlife to spend the winter, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Tree Hugger
The Benefits of Perennial Food Production
When many people think of growing their own food at home, their minds leap immediately to growing typical annual crops in a vegetable garden. But food production does not need to focus on annual cultivation. In fact, there are many benefits to embracing perennial food sources. What Is Perennial Food...
agupdate.com
Looking Back: Winter hay storage
Hay goes up for winter storage. The barn in this picture was built just two years before. The reader who submitted it said they would hold a lantern for their dad when he would go to the hay loft to get hay down in the winter, as they didn’t yet have electricity. The reader is in their 80s and said at the time the photo was submitted that the barn is still in wonderful shape. “I had the most wonderful life,” they said. “The home farm was sold to a wonderful couple.” (Submission information unavailable. If you have more information, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at janelle.atyeo@lee.net or 605-681-7040)
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
These Two Simple Tips Will Keep Your Christmas Wreath Looking Fantastic for the Entire Holiday Season
Now that we're in November, there are some of you out there already thinking about (if not actually) putting out Christmas decorations, one of which is the ever-so-popular wreath. Just like trees, everyone has their own opinion on whether to have a real or artificial one, both can be beautiful and quite expensive, but the choice usually is based on preference.
Rare houseplant varieties that deliver serious aesthetic
According to houseplant experts, these rare varieties are worth investing in.
It's Time To Plant Your Spring Bulbs, Here’s How
Get your bulbs ready for spring and plant them in the ground now!
It’s in fall, not summer, that leaves show their true colors
The landscape across much of the country has changed from green to vibrant shades of yellow, orange, red and even purple. But is this dramatic annual kaleidoscope the leaves’ transformation into something new? Not exactly. The visual feast we see in autumn is actually a return to normal for...
Crews are collecting 'unusually' large amounts of leaves
Director of Public Service Kevin Weaver said every year is different, but this year’s leaves dropped all in a short period of time, which is very efficient for collection, but makes it slow to complete the collection rounds. “This is very unusual,” he said. “We had to go back...
Recycled Crafts
Fall Love Cross Stitch Pattern
Fall doesn’t end with Thanksgiving, so there’s still time to stitch up some sweet fall decor for Thanksgiving and beyond. This autumn heart cross stitch pattern from Cross with Me features fall leaves and acorns in a heart shape. The stitch area is 96 by 94 stitches and it uses six colors. It comes out to 6.86 x 6.71 inches on 14-count fabric.
thecottagejournal.com
Gather at Your Autumn Table with Spreads and Recipes for Every Occasion
Gathering is at the heart of the autumn season. And with so many reasons to do so—from casual fall get-togethers between a few friends to formal Thanksgiving meals for the whole family—we’ve rounded up a stunning spectrum of some of our favorite autumn tablescapes that encompass a wide range of entertaining occasions. To go along with each setting, we’ve included a mouthwatering recipe from the pages of The Cottage Journal and our sister publications to top off your menus with a delectable touch. Whether you’re basking in brisk but comfortable weather alfresco in a temperate climate or cozied up inside by the fire to escape the cold, these spreads capture the best of the season wherever you might be enjoying it!
newyorkalmanack.com
Ash Tree Bolete: A Tangled Story of Ash, Aphid & Fungus
If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
