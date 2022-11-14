Read full article on original website
Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’ Can Still Qualify for the Oscars Despite Country’s Ban
Pakistan’s “Joyland” could still qualify for the upcoming Academy Awards for best international feature, despite being banned in its native country, which was announced on Nov. 12. The government of Pakistan banned Saim Sadiq’s Oscar contender — which is Pakistan’s Oscar entry —for containing “highly objectionable” material. An order dated Nov. 11 from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reads that the country’s censor board granted a censor certificate to the film on Aug. 17, but has since reversed the decision. Nonetheless, the awards strategists working on “Joyland” tell Variety they plan to give the film its required seven-day theatrical run...
Ambush, army raid leave 6 police, 2 troops dead in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan says armed militants ambushed a routine police patrol in the country’s northwest, killing all six policemen in the vehicle. A gunbattle elsewhere in the northwest left two soldiers and one militant dead. A police officer says the suspects in the ambush on Wednesday in the Dadewala area of the Lakki Marwat district escaped on motorcycles. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack. They had been involved in previous attacks on security forces in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allies of the Afghan Taliban.
Myanmar to release 4 foreigners, including an American, in broad prisoner amnesty
A U.S. citizen who returned to his homeland of Myanmar is one of four foreigners being released by the country's military junta in a prisoner amnesty.
3 takeaways from Biden’s trip to summits in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia
President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Wednesday evening after a whirlwind slate of summits across two different continents — his largest opportunity yet to play diplomat-in-chief among other world leaders in a world reemerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. The trip — spanning Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for summits...
Cop27: first draft of key text published as fears raised of lack of ambition – live
The first version of the document has come out, but it may change significantly in coming days
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by an Iranian bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Tehran. That’s according to the U.S. military’s Mideast-based Central Command and an Israeli official who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press. They identified the drone used to attack the Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon on Tuesday night as an Iranian-made Shahed variant, like those now used by Russia in its war on Ukraine. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the attack, which comes amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program and during nationwide protests there.
S.Africa's parliament probe into Ramaphosa farm heist to conclude December
South Africa's parliament said Thursday it would discuss next month the findings of a special panel tasked with establishing whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment for allegedly covering up a crime. A three-person team was appointed in September to determine whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer, and had been scheduled to submit its findings on Thursday.
UK orders Chinese-owned company to sell Britain’s biggest chipmaker
The UK government has ordered a Chinese-owned company to unwind its takeover of Britain’s biggest chipmaker, citing national security concerns. Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of Shanghai-listed semiconductor maker Wingtech, was told to sell “at least 86%” of its stake in Newport Wafer Fab by UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps, more than a year after taking control of the factory.
Inside the US scramble to run down the facts as the Russia-Ukraine war spills into NATO territory
President Joe Biden was asleep on the other side of the world when aides woke him up in the middle of the night there with urgent news: a missile had struck Poland and killed two people. By 5:30 am local time in Bali, where the president was attending the G20...
MH17 judgment day: Verdicts due against 4 suspects at trial
A Dutch court is passing judgment on three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew on board
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s domestic spy chief says the country faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests. MI5 director Ken McCallum added to mounting warnings from U.K. authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. He also singled out Iran as an increasing concern saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 threats this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” McCallum said in a speech Wednesday that Britain also faces a terror threat from both self-radicalized lone actors and groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State group which are weakened but still dangerous.
Iranian men’s soccer manager Carlos Queiroz says players can protest at World Cup within FIFA regulations
The manager of the Iranian men’s soccer team said his players are allowed to protest while they participate at the World Cup in Qatar, as long as those protests do not break FIFA rules. Carlos Queiroz made the comments at a press conference in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. According...
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have firmly condemned the war in Ukraine and warned that the conflict is worsening the global economy. The statement at the end of their summit in Indonesia was noteworthy because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group. G-20 includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the portion of the declaration dealing with the war was contentious.
20 years for Chinese national in US aviation spying case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has handed down a 20-year prison sentence to a Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from U.S. aviation and aerospace companies. Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation. They say Xu worked for China’s intelligence and security agency and that he and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation. Judge Timothy Black in Cincinnati on Wednesday sentenced Xu to 20 years, rejecting arguments by Xu’s attorneys that a fair sentence would be the nearly five years he’s served since his arrest.
8 years later, Dutch judges to pass verdicts in MH17 trial
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch judges are set to deliver their verdict in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian over their alleged roles in the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet over eastern Ukraine. The judgment expected Thursday comes more than eight years after the airliner traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down during a conflict between pro-Russian separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces. All 298 people on board were killed. An international probe established that a Buk missile fired from a launcher that was trucked in from a Russian military base caused flight MH17 to explode and crash. The trial is culminating amid geopolitical shockwaves from Russia’s nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine.
China’s Xi Jinping lectures Justin Trudeau over alleged leaks
Chinese leader Xi Jinping was captured by Canadian broadcasters in a rare candid moment on Wednesday, where he was filmed chiding his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, over what he described as “leaked” discussions. On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Xi chatted with Trudeau...
Among the mangroves, Biden cultivates diplomacy
President Joe Biden capped off a consequential week of meetings with his foreign counterparts abroad — in which discussions centered on Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, climate change’s existential threat to the Earth and a pandemic that has unleashed food, energy and economic crises across the globe — with a final symbolic gesture in Bali.
Mexico steps up immigration controls in south
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican security and immigration authorities have stepped up patrols, highway checkpoints and raids in southern Mexico since the United States started expelling Venezuelan migrants last month. The Mexican government has not said whether its enforcement actions near its border with Guatemala are related to the U.S. policy change, but the efforts have put migrants in this southern city on edge. Authorities have also been more active in breaking up small migrant caravans that try to advance north from Tapachula. It is a change from recent months when the government seemed to encourage migrants to leave Tapachula to relieve pressure.
Chinese leaders face anger over 2nd child’s quarantine death
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are facing more public anger after a second child’s death was blamed on overzealous anti-virus enforcement, adding to frustration at controls that are confining millions of people to their homes and sparked fights with health workers. News reports and social media posts said the 4-month-old girl died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel. They said emergency services balked at dealing with her family. The ruling Communist Party promised this month that people in quarantine wouldn’t be blocked from getting emergency help following an outcry over a 3-year-old boy’s death from carbon monoxide in the northwest.
Commonwealth team says Zimbabwe making progress to rejoin
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A top official says that Zimbabwe has made “very impressive” progress in meeting conditions to rejoin the Commonwealth, the group of 56 mainly former British colonies, even as the opposition and other groups warned that the human rights situation is fast deteriorating. Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General Luis Franceschi, who headed the assessment team to Zimbabwe, said the country “has moved very fast and there is huge commitment” to meeting demands such as democratic reforms. The Commonwealth team arrived in the southern African country on Saturday and ended its mission on Wednesday. It will compile a report to Commonwealth Heads of Government, who have the final say on Zimbabwe’s application to rejoin.
