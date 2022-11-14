DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by an Iranian bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Tehran. That’s according to the U.S. military’s Mideast-based Central Command and an Israeli official who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press. They identified the drone used to attack the Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon on Tuesday night as an Iranian-made Shahed variant, like those now used by Russia in its war on Ukraine. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the attack, which comes amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program and during nationwide protests there.

1 DAY AGO