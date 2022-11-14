Paige Bueckers named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list

UConn women’s basketball superstar Paige Bueckers has been named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list for 2022.

At just 21 years old, the junior guard is listed under the “culture and society” section alongside Rihanna, Kylian Mbappé, Alex Cooper, Joelle Gamble, Khaby Lame, Christian Smalls and Lena Waithe.

Fortune praised Bueckers’ entrepreneurship in how she’s taken advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities. She was the first NCAA athlete signed to Gatorade and also has deals with StockX , Bose, Crocs and Cash App, among others.

“The NCAA rule change proves that entrepreneurial female athletes like Bueckers have what it takes to promote women’s sports—as well as or better than their schools, leagues, or organizations ever could,” the Fortune article states.

Bueckers is out for the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL in her left knee, but she’ll be cheering on the Huskies from the sidelines in a players’ coach role. She’s calling herself “Coach P.”