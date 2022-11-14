ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

$555,000 Austin median home price in October, 4% jump

The median home price across the Austin metropolitan area hit over $479,000 in October, a new record, but market experts say it is beginning to stabilize as housing inventory grows and costs level off. In August, sales dollar volume fell almost 25 percent to $1.3 million, as new listings declined...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy