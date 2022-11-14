Read full article on original website
Light Up Lawton in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Oklahoma is Getting Ready for Thanksgiving & Fry-Day
It's time to hit the stores and get your bird and trimmings, Thanksgiving is on the way! It's one of my all-time favorite holidays and I'm getting everything bought and ready for the big meal. It's been really difficult to find the BIG Butterball turkeys, at least in Lawton, OK....
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel
There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
Take A Self-Guided Tour of SW Oklahoma Breweries
Who says you can't find quality beer in Southwest Oklahoma? While the craft beer craze and the beer laws have changed the landscape of the Sooner State, local and small-batch breweries keep popping up all over the state. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa seem to be the natural brewery hot...
You Could Win $250 With the Oklahoma Blood Institute
Oklahoma Blood Institute and The Chocolate Factory invite you to give blood this Monday, November 21st (11-21-22) through Wednesday, November 23rd (11-23-22) for your chance to win a GOLDEN TICKET. Donate at the Lawton donor center and you’ll receive a chocolate candy bar that just might contain a GOLDEN TICKET,...
Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event
Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
All Aboard Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride
Our family is making every effort to make holidays more about experiences than about gifts and money. We decorate Christmas Cookies together for prizes, we wear ugly (I think they are cute) Christmas Sweaters, and a few years ago, my family took a little ride on the Polar Express. Those...
What is Lawton Public Schools’ Snow Policy?
As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
OKC Thunder Will Have the NBA’s 3rd Cheapest Beer Soon
There's no such thing as a free puppy. That's a sentiment I think we can all relate to these days. While the puppy is free, the food, bed, collar, tags, shots, toys, etc... might end up costing you an arm and a leg. Same can be said about OKC Thunder tickets, but time and time again, they sell out the arena they play in night after night.
Rib Crib Is Getting Rid Of Their Cups
For decades, it's been a time-honored tradition of smaller restaurant chains to give you a branded cup to take with you when your meal is finished. It's a great and proven means of branding and carry-over advertising in the home, but at some point, that cost is too much for some to bear.
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
Get Ready Lawton, OK. for the 2022 Holiday in the Park Parade
It's back! The Lawton, Fort Sill Holiday in the Park parade will return in 2022 on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22). The parade will start at 6:00 pm that evening in downtown Lawton on C Ave in front of the mall and make its way to Elmer Thomas Park. This year's theme will be "Beloved Christmas Movies."
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
Wreaths Across America: Honoring Veterans This Holiday Season
My Grandson Lucas is a Cub Scout. He's enjoyed so many things that are involved with scouting, especially camping. But one thing that Lucas really loves is honoring Veterans. Each year, He and his fellow scouts place flags on Veteran's graves on Memorial Day. This is a two-day process; they place the flags on Memorial Day Eve, and go back and pick them all up on Memorial Day Evening.
