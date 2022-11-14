ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

loudounnow.com

Leesburg Annexation Costs Top $500K

The Leesburg Town Council’s effort to annex the Compass Creek development, including the Microsoft data center campus, has cost $511,500 so far. On Tuesday night, the council allocated another $120,000 for the project. After years of negotiations with the county government on a series of boundary line adjustments that...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Natalie Pien, Leesburg

Editor: I was both encouraged and discouraged by the recent decision by the Board of Supervisors to allow utility scale solar at Dulles Airport. I am pleased that Loudoun asserted its authority in the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and Dominion Energy application for an 835-acre, 100-megawatt solar installation. I am disheartened, however, that Loudoun’s premiere environmental groups’ recommendations for rooftop and parking lot solar were not heeded.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Silver Line to Loudoun Opens

Passengers on Metrorail’s long-awaited Silver Line to Ashburn rode the rails for the first time Tuesday. The Nov. 15 grand opening brought out elected and government officials ranging from county supervisors to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. He pointed out the ribbon cutting coincided with the anniversaries of two other transportation milestones—it was one year to the day since President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and only two days shy of the 60th anniversary of Dulles Airport’s opening.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council to Consider New Business Incentive Zones

Leesburg Director of Economic Development Russell Seymour is hoping to provide a few more tools in the town’s business recruitment effort. On Monday, he briefed the Town Council on options to create new tourism and technology zones that could provide incentives for businesses to move or expand in targeted areas.
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Picks Battlefield Interchange Design

The Leesburg Town Council is lining up behind an unusual interchange design to address a frequent traffic coke point on the Rt. 15 bypass. On Tuesday, the council is expected to formally endorse a Rt. 15/Battlefield Parkway interchange that will use two roundabouts and a bridge to keep traffic—and pedestrians—moving.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Transit Union Authorizes Loudoun Strike

Just days before Loudoun expanded its bus service with the opening of Metro’s Silver Line into Ashburn, members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 working at Loudoun County Transit overwhelmingly authorized a strike, if necessary, in their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis. That includes more than 140 fixed...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1

One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
DULLES, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Launches Silver Line Bus Routes, Stops

Loudoun County has begun phasing in the largest update to its transit system in more than a decade with the opening of Metrorail’s Silver Line extension into Loudoun on Nov. 15. The county plans 21 new Silver Line bus routes and 156 new bus stops. Facing a driver shortage,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Schools’ Six-Year Construction Plan Tops $1.3B

Superintendent Scott Ziegler presented his recommended Fiscal Year 2024-2029 capital budget to the School Board on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of Sterling Park residents who showed up to support one element of the plan—building a replacement Park View High School. Several spoke during the public comment...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.

More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
MANASSAS, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
CULPEPER, VA
arlnow.com

Fake 911 calls, predatory towing on county list of legislative priorities

Arlington County is looking to the state legislature to help with some key priorities, including combating malicious 911 calls and predatory towing. These are two of many issues that the county intends to have local legislators lobby for in the upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which runs for 45 days beginning on Jan. 11, 2023.

