After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Lewisville ISD board discusses 2023-24 academic calendar
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed four academic calendar options during its Nov. 14 board meeting. The board did not vote on the calendar during the meeting. It will vote on an official 2023-24 academic calendar during its Dec. 12 board meeting. There are four calendar options that a...
Frisco ISD adopts policy making students use bathrooms according to gender assigned when they were born
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a policy that would make students use bathrooms and changing rooms throughout the district according to the gender they were assigned at birth. However, the policy explicitly states that it would not...
Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear. According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff...
aisd.net
Sisters subbed in Arlington ISD, now full-time teachers
If you’re not sure what it takes to be a substitute teacher in the Arlington ISD, you can always ask Duff Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tori Kennedy for some advice. If that’s not good enough, you can head over to Butler Elementary where second-grade teacher Yssa Gilmore would probably offer up some similar tips.
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about Finances
The bank has another branch at Allen High School and officers told us they are always talking to other schools about partnerships.Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Despite living in a technologically driven world, a physical bank has opened on the grounds of Little Elm High School, aimed at teaching a course in financial literacy. One student, Hailey Birch, told NBC 5 that as a manager at the branch, she's been challenged with not knowing anything about financial literacy. For her, it's more than just another class. Another student, Amanda Bonilla, told NBC 5:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
klif.com
UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman
(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
klif.com
Ferris Residents Receiving Free Healthcare Via “Access for All” Program
FERRIS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Residents of Ferris are receiving free healthcare thanks to the city’s “Access For All” program. Officials spent the summer disseminating information about the services and getting the community signed up. The mobile healthcare team from MD Health Pathways arrived in the...
McKinney National Airport gets approval to add new facility
McKinney National Airport will add a new facility in 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) McKinney National Airport will add a new 15,000-square-foot maintenance and storage facility next year. McKinney City Council gave the green light to engage Crossland Construction Company Inc. to design and construct the facility and provide construction manager...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students
Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
dallasexpress.com
$92M Renovation, Expansion of Local Hospital Underway
The Texas Health Hospital Rockwall is set to double in size following a substantial renovation, scheduled to be completed by next summer. The hospital will see its emergency department expanded, the addition of a cardiac catheterization lab, and the inclusion of a level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) that can facilitate 1,200 deliveries a year, or three times the current capacity.
Construction-start deadline set for Peabody Hotel & Convention Center in Roanonke
The Peabody Hotel and Convention Center in Roanoke will feature 266 hotel rooms in its eight-story tower. (Courtesy Peabody Hotel) The Peabody Hotel in Roanoke had a sixth amendment made to the contract with the City Council during closed session on Sept. 29. The most recent change gives the developer...
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
EV Charger Manufacturer Selects Plano, Texas For First US Factory
SK Signet, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, will open a factory in Plano. The company will also conduct research for new equipment and personal customization at the new location. The factory is SK Signet’s first in the U.S. and according to a press release, it will align...
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
klif.com
Cold Temperatures Put Shelters at Capacity
(WBAP/KLIF) — With North Texas warming shelters at capacity, one group is stepping up. Cold temperatures are creating a shortage of beds at area shelters as temperatures are expected to remain in the low thirties through the weekend. According to Salvation Army Major Paul McFarland, the homeless can take advantage of a warm meal, comfortable room, and a bed.
klif.com
[LISTEN]: Newly-passed low-level pot possession ordinance in Denton will not be fully enforced
The City of Denton & the Denton Police Dept. issued a statement saying that some provisions “will not be enforced until Congress and the Texas legislature amend cannabis laws.” We get reaction from the grassroots group that launched the initiative. Listen below…. Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have...
localnewsonly.com
Tragic loss for City of Keller
Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
fox4news.com
Plano council to vote on short-term rental regulations
PLANO, Texas - The city of Plano is set to vote Monday night on a plan to regulate short-term rentals. Under the proposal, rentals like Airbnb and VRBO would have to register with the city and pay a $300 fee. The city said that would help keep track of rental...
ketr.org
Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023
Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
