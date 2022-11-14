Read full article on original website
How To Create A Video-Based eLearning Platform
Thinking about creating a video-based eLearning platform? Applaud yourself because this is the golden period for creating online learning platforms. Gradually, the world is embracing the trend of eLearning and it is forecast that the global eLearning industry could reach $400 billion by 2026. The pandemic molded our lifestyles. The traditional education practice was replaced by eLearning apps and digital learning platforms. Today, eLearning is mainstream, and most educational institutions are delivering lectures through virtual classrooms and video lessons. Owing to the sudden upsurge in the demand for eLearning, the demand for video learning platforms has skyrocketed. Hence, this is the right time to enter this market with the right tech stack, features, and surplus benefits. Let’s get started with creating a video learning platform.
The Enablement Playbook
Volume 1 of the Enablement Playbook series is an explorative account of five important topics in enablement, seen through the lens of our work at Curious Lion and that of other leaders and subject matter experts in the enablement space. Key chapters. Critical Soft Skills for Sales Reps - An...
Using Assessment To Drive Effective Skills Management
A skill is not only knowledge, it is also the ability to use the knowledge in real-life situations. A skill therefore also includes experiences as well as attitudes and soft skills. It is still essential that this combination be managed in a coherent and structured way; companies are more than ever involved in driving and developing the skills of their employees.
Transformation Blueprint: Blitzscaling Basics
The volume, velocity, and complexity of change thrust upon us leave little room to avoid transformation. The only constant is change, and transforming ourselves and our organizations is the only way to withstand such change. In this article series titled "Transformation Blueprint," we explore the various levers of transformation available for an organization and offer practical tips and tools on how to activate them. This article explores the concept and practice of blitzscaling.
5 Ways To Successfully Nurture Leads And Close Deals With eLearning Prospects
5 Profitable Methods To Increase The Performance Of Your Lead Nurturing Campaigns. In a constantly developing era of digital marketing, finding ways to nurture leads has acquired solid importance in the eLearning industry. More and more businesses that rely on inbound marketing develop a lead nurturing strategy to accompany their lead generation. For this reason, it is essential to define common tricks that will increase your chances of lead conversion.
The Future Of Work Report 2022: Culture Trends And What Employees Want
Company culture is a significant determinant of business success, as a great culture improves employee engagement, boosts productivity, and creates healthy relationships between every level of the organization. But, creating a great company culture in a post-pandemic world requires very different priorities than a few years ago. To better understand workplace culture today and learn how employers can prepare for the future, eLearning Industry, the world’s largest community and knowledge-sharing platform for L&D and HR professionals, surveyed 1,200 workers across five industries. The Future of Work report explores the dynamics between leadership and employees when it comes to company culture. It also delves into what employees value today and how they feel employers are doing when it comes to designing a great workplace.
To Retain Talent, L&D Needs To Think About Impact
Switching Our Mindset From eLearning Cost To Impact. We are bombarded with news about the cost-of-living crisis, inflation, and poor productivity. Organizational, as well as personal, budgets are also feeling the squeeze. Economic uncertainty inevitably leads to belt-tightening and a laser focus on spending. But when it comes to our people, a short-term budgetary view could be a false economy, especially in a market where job seekers have the power.
How To Leverage Emotional Intelligence To Humanize And Improve Learning Experience
Workplace motivation is a serious challenge for business leadership. According to a Gallup poll, 60% of employees are emotionally detached from their work, while 19% reported being miserable in their workplace. Job satisfaction—which includes a continual but well-planned, humanized, and personalized learning experience for self-development—with the prospect of exciting career advancements, is a critical workplace motivator for most employees.
Best LMS For Healthcare, Medical & Telemedicine (2023)
Top Learning Management Systems For Healthcare, Medical, And Telemedicine. Are you exploring the market to find the best Learning Management System (LMS) for healthcare training? There are so many options out there, so it must be hard, especially if you haven't used an LMS before. Online learning has been around long before the pandemic started, but since the COVID-19 outbreak, the benefits have become even more evident. For the last few years, many healthcare organizations have shown interest in using digital platforms to train employees.
Hybrid Learning: The Ultimate Guide To Customizing Learning Experiences For Your Team [eBook Launch]
Everything You Need To Know For Customizing Hybrid Learning Experiences. What are the quintessential traits of personalized hybrid learning programs? How do you choose the best hybrid training model? What are the steps involved in launching learning experiences that make an impact? This eBook by The Learning Network has all the information you need for customizing hybrid learning to make it meaningful, memorable, and results-driven.
Web Accessibility 101: What Is It, Why It Matters, And How To Ensure Your Site Is Accessible
Web accessibility is a complex topic, but that doesn't diminish its importance. For legal, ethical, and User Experience (UX) reasons, it's a core priority for any website owner looking to make their online presence accessible to all types of online users. At its core, web accessibility is the process of "designing websites and digital content so they are usable by everyone." This means making sure that everything on the site, from words to visuals, can be consumed by visitors with vision, hearing, or cognitive impairments, as well as any other types of disabilities.
