The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning over a livestream, being hosted by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Variety is publishing all the nominations in full here, updating the page in real time as they are announced. The reading of the 2023 nominees is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and last for about an hour. Heavy favorites for multiple nominations going into Tuesday morning included Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. Refresh this page during the Academy’s unveiling to see how predictions are panning out. Following...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO