Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
ETOnline.com
2023 GRAMMY Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Viola Davis and More
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and while there was plenty of recognition for some of the year's biggest artists -- like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and more -- we have to discuss some of the more surprising inclusions (Taylor Swift is country again!) and shocking exclusions (no love for Megan Thee Stallion?!).
Latin Grammys 2022: Nicole Zignago, Pol Granch, and Yahritza y Su Esencia React To Their ‘Best New Artist’ Nominations
The Best New Artist category is one that always draws a tremendous amount of anticipation at the Latin Grammys. Fans eagerly wait to see which of their favorite rising stars might get a nod from the Latin Recording Academy — and this year, 11 artists representing different genres and distinct music cultures received coveted nominations. The list includes acts in all stages of their careers, representing countries such as Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and more. Before the final winner is announced at the awards ceremony on Nov. 17, Rolling Stone caught up with three promising nominees to discuss their music and reaction...
Essence
Beyoncé Makes History With Grammy Nomination For Best Dance/Electronic Album
Latto, GloRilla, Muni Long, and Viola Davis also received coveted noms during today's announcement. Today, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in February. Artists such as Beyoncé Knowles, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, and Dojo Cat led this...
Grammy nominations 2023: See the list of highlights
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Grammy Awards Nominations 2023: The Complete List (Updating)
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning over a livestream, being hosted by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Variety is publishing all the nominations in full here, updating the page in real time as they are announced. The reading of the 2023 nominees is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and last for about an hour. Heavy favorites for multiple nominations going into Tuesday morning included Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. Refresh this page during the Academy’s unveiling to see how predictions are panning out. Following...
Additional 2022 American Music Awards Performers Named: P!nk, Stevie Wonder, and More
The 2022 American Music Awards are set to take place in just a few days, and its slate of performers grew with several performers being added to the roster. This includes hit singer P!nk and music legend Stevie Wonder hitting the stage at the award show. The 2022 American Music Awards’ previously-announced performers The 2022 …
ABC News
Grammys 2023: Bad Bunny makes history with album of the year nomination
Bad Bunny made Grammys history with his album of the year nomination at the 2023 Grammys. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer's 2022 album "Un Verano Sin Ti" ("A Summer Without You") was nominated for album of the year on Tuesday, marking the first time a Spanish-language album has been nominated in the category.
Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History
Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave...
Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé leads race with nine
Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations. The singer’s haul of latest nods makes her the most nominated artist ever, tying with husband Jay-Z, both scoring 88 nominations throughout their careers. Her genre-spanning album Renaissance is up for album of the year while hit song Break...
Grammy nominations: How to watch live; 5 new categories to be announced
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions. The Grammys earlier this year added five new categories, including songwriter of the year to honor music’s best composer, and a special song for social change award. The other newly added categories are best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.
Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for this Grammy
Bad Bunny continues to break new ground. Today, the Grammys announced their list of nominees, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first record performed entirely in Spanish to earn a nomination for best album of the year. It’s a big deal. RELATED: ...
Variety to Host Latin Grammy Awards Studio With Backstage Video Interviews Presented by DIRECTV
Variety will have an on-the-ground presence at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, it was announced today, with an exclusive interview studio, presented by DIRECTV. The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Nov. 17 from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and will be broadcast domestically on Univision from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and internationally in over 80 countries. The show will feature performances from some of Latin music’s biggest artists, and eight to ten categories are presented during the telecast. Among the 2022 nominees set to perform are Rosalía, Carlos Vives, Rauw...
SZA announces new album ‘S.O.S.’ slated for December release
Five years after her breakout debut studio album “Ctrl,” R&B singer SZA is ramping up the rollout for her follow-up effort. The new project is called “S.O.S.” and is set for a December release date, according to a new Billboard interview. The sounds of the upcoming...
dancehallmag.com
Five Jamaicans Nominated For ‘Best Reggae Album’ At Grammy Awards 2023
Kabaka Pyramid’s The Kalling, Koffee’s Gifted, Protoje’s Third Time’s The Charm, Sean Paul’s Scorcha and Shaggy’s Come Fly Wid Mi are the albums nominated in the Best Reggae Album category at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards, to be held in 2023. R&B singer...
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ secures three GRAMMY nominations: Find here in which category
Let’s celebrate! Disney’s beloved animation film Encanto has secured three GRAMMY nominations. The record-breaking movie is competing in the categories “Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Album,” “Score Soundtrack for Visual Media,” and “Song Written for Visual Media - ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’“ The movie’s official Instagram account echoed...
Comments / 0