ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Offset & Quavo Deliver Remarks At Memorial Service For Takeoff

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzUsy_0jAO0f7W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0EXG_0jAO0f7W00

Takeoff , a member of the beloved Hip-Hop trio Migos, was laid to rest over the weekend in a public memorial service that featured his bandmates and family members. Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle, and their cousin Offset delivered remarks at the service along with Drake and many others according to reports.

The memorial service for Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was held last Friday (Nov. 11) with Pastor Jesse Curney III, the Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church, delivering the eulogy at the request of the family.

Quavo, real name Quavious Marshall, and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus were among the speakers alongside Quality Control Music chiefs Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee. Performers included Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, and Chloe Bailey.

Celebrities in attendance included Drake, Gucci Mane, City Girls, Cardi B, Rich the Kid, Murda Beatz, YG, Teyana Taylor, and more.

While Quavo posted an older image of him and his nephew as young boys to his Instagram page in tribute, Offset has not posted anything to his Instagram page since October. During the service, an emotional Offset offered some words but was clearly struggling with the gravity of the moment according to local reports .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Drake also reportedly delivered remarks at the service and was a strong ally of the Migos having toured with the group in previous times along with song collaborations.

Takeoff was 28.

Photo: Getty

The post Offset & Quavo Deliver Remarks At Memorial Service For Takeoff appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
musictimes.com

Offset New Album 2022: Ex-Migos Member Taking Advantage of Takeoff's Death for Solo Career?

In his reaction to Takeoff's death, Offset has canceled a Boston performance. At least that is what fans think he's doing. It's not clear whether his new album, slated to drop November 11, will push through. Some think he should despite Takeoff's passing; but others think that would feel like he's taking advantage of the tragedy.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail

Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer

Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - latest: Coroner report for Quavo’s nephew reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff

Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a dice game in Houston. In his three-page...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death

Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Praises Takeoff As “Legendary & “Unprecedented”

Drake spoke about the late Migos rapper Takeoff during the latest episode of “Table For One.”. Drake reflected on the death of Takeoff during the latest episode of his Table For One show on SiriusXM, labeling the late Migos rapper both “legendary” and “unprecedented.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

'My heart is shattered': Band mates Offset and Quavo honor Migos rapper Takeoff

After weeks of public silence, rappers Quavo and Offset paid tribute to their Migos band mate Takeoff, who was killed Nov.1 in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. Offset on Tuesday wrote a tribute on Instagram and said posting about Takeoff's death "still doesn't feel like reality," largely echoing his emotional remarks at his band mate's funeral at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
papermag.com

Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death

Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”

Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
musictimes.com

Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason

Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message

Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Salutes TakeOff During His ‘Drip Report’

Jim Jones has dedicated his latest Drip Report to Takeoff, whom he called a “legend” while also taking the opportunity to give Migos their flowers. Forgoing his signature foot tap and jovial tone, Jimmy appeared solemn in the clip, which was dedicated to Takeoff in its entirety. He opened the segment by stating that Hip Hop and the world had “lost a legend,” and calling Migos “one of the greatest group ever, hands down, undeniable.”
WASHINGTON STATE
ETOnline.com

Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death

Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member. Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy