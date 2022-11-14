Read full article on original website
Light Up Lawton in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
kswo.com
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel
There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
Oklahoma is Getting Ready for Thanksgiving & Fry-Day
It's time to hit the stores and get your bird and trimmings, Thanksgiving is on the way! It's one of my all-time favorite holidays and I'm getting everything bought and ready for the big meal. It's been really difficult to find the BIG Butterball turkeys, at least in Lawton, OK....
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
‘Hub Cap Alley’ loses last surviving salvage yard in OKC fire
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a large fire just south of downtown Monday morning at an auto sales building. The building was the last surviving salvage yard in the area known as 'Hub Cap Alley'.
Take A Self-Guided Tour of SW Oklahoma Breweries
Who says you can't find quality beer in Southwest Oklahoma? While the craft beer craze and the beer laws have changed the landscape of the Sooner State, local and small-batch breweries keep popping up all over the state. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa seem to be the natural brewery hot...
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
Moore gas station caught on camera overcharging customers, OCC investigation underway
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Caught on camera! The 7-Eleven on Telephone and 4th was seen overcharging a customer over the weekend who says this isn’t the first time they’ve done so. Theresa Patterson told KFOR she typically gets gas at the 7-Eleven on SW 4th because they offer non-ethanol gas. Over the last “four to six […]
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.
KOCO
Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
You Could Win $250 With the Oklahoma Blood Institute
Oklahoma Blood Institute and The Chocolate Factory invite you to give blood this Monday, November 21st (11-21-22) through Wednesday, November 23rd (11-23-22) for your chance to win a GOLDEN TICKET. Donate at the Lawton donor center and you’ll receive a chocolate candy bar that just might contain a GOLDEN TICKET,...
Drone Racing This Weekend at Central Plaza
Welcome to the future! It's the future of defense and we are able to see it in action this weekend at the Central Plaza in Downtown Lawton. This Saturday, professional drone racers will race in the old Dillard's Building at Central Plaza, 200 SW C Ave., Lawton, Oklahoma. This will be the very first demonstration of its kind to take place in the area designated to FISTA and its plans for the Technology growth in Lawton/Fort Sill.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event
Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
Police searching for suspect, motive in deadly NW Oklahoma City shooting
Police were called to an apartment complex early Sunday morning on reports of the sound of gunshots - and made a terrible discovery upon arrival.
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene
The 67th homicide for Oklahoma City this year is sadly similar to so many this year with police knowing very little to start. The post Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
