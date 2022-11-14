ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel

There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
LAWTON, OK
Oklahoma is Getting Ready for Thanksgiving & Fry-Day

It's time to hit the stores and get your bird and trimmings, Thanksgiving is on the way! It's one of my all-time favorite holidays and I'm getting everything bought and ready for the big meal. It's been really difficult to find the BIG Butterball turkeys, at least in Lawton, OK....
LAWTON, OK
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Take A Self-Guided Tour of SW Oklahoma Breweries

Who says you can't find quality beer in Southwest Oklahoma? While the craft beer craze and the beer laws have changed the landscape of the Sooner State, local and small-batch breweries keep popping up all over the state. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa seem to be the natural brewery hot...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
You Could Win $250 With the Oklahoma Blood Institute

Oklahoma Blood Institute and The Chocolate Factory invite you to give blood this Monday, November 21st (11-21-22) through Wednesday, November 23rd (11-23-22) for your chance to win a GOLDEN TICKET. Donate at the Lawton donor center and you’ll receive a chocolate candy bar that just might contain a GOLDEN TICKET,...
LAWTON, OK
Drone Racing This Weekend at Central Plaza

Welcome to the future! It's the future of defense and we are able to see it in action this weekend at the Central Plaza in Downtown Lawton. This Saturday, professional drone racers will race in the old Dillard's Building at Central Plaza, 200 SW C Ave., Lawton, Oklahoma. This will be the very first demonstration of its kind to take place in the area designated to FISTA and its plans for the Technology growth in Lawton/Fort Sill.
LAWTON, OK
Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event

Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
FORT SILL, OK
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

