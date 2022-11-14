Read full article on original website
Related
FTX investors fear they lost everything, and wonder if there's anything they can do
FTX spent big money to make trading crypto popular and gain people's trust. The company had an arena in Miami named after it and aired scores of TV commercials with superstars like Tom Brady and Steph Curry. "I'm not an expert and I don't need to be," NBA champion Curry...
Twitter employees quit in droves after Elon Musk's ultimatum passes
Twitter saw a fresh exodus of employees on Thursday as the company hit a deadline set by billionaire owner Elon Musk for remaining staff to commit to being "extremely hardcore" or leave the company. Departing employees posted on Twitter under the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked, announcing it was their last day at...
In southern China, residents revolt against COVID-19 controls
Frustrated residents in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou smashed temporary barriers and marched through streets in revolt earlier this week against strict COVID-19 controls, according to online videos and reports. The violence comes just weeks before next month's third anniversary of the emergence of COVID-19 — and as China...
BeReal poses a big privacy concern for many
The French app has been pitched as an ‘authentic, unfiltered alternative to the curated posts on Instagram and TikTok,’ a report said.
As Twitter's workforce crumbles, users are tweeting their eulogies for the platform
As Twitter employees and some users have been leaving the platform, they've been tweeting their eulogies — and their love letters to the communities they built there.
These companies ran an experiment: Pay workers their full salary to work fewer days
Companies in the United Kingdom are about to complete the biggest trial of a four-day work week ever undertaken, anywhere in the world. The program's thesis was a provocative one: that for six months, these companies would reduce their workers' hours by 20%, to 32 hours a week, but continue to pay them 100% of their pay.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0