BeReal poses a big privacy concern for many
The French app has been pitched as an ‘authentic, unfiltered alternative to the curated posts on Instagram and TikTok,’ a report said.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire U.S.
North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.
Journalist says Taiwan is a sophisticated democracy that's under threat
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, one of the many things they agreed they disagree on is the status of Taiwan. Differences over Taiwan go back decades. But in recent years, militant statements from Chinese officials and increasingly aggressive maneuvers by the Chinese military have raised fears that China might actually invade Taiwan, potentially drawing the United States into a war with another nuclear power.
FBI says China could use TikTok to spy on Americans, including government workers
The FBI says the video-sharing app TikTok poses national security concerns. The app is owned by the company ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing. And FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers yesterday that the Chinese government could use the app to influence users or control their devices. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has introduced a bill that would ban the app nationwide.
Is offshore wind the answer to a greener future in the U.S.?
The U.S. energy sector accounts for about a quarter of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That's because more than half of U.S. electricity comes from fossil fuels. To reduce the nation's reliance on coal and natural gas, President Biden is pushing for renewable energy sources, including offshore wind. For the second part of our series on America's energy transition, I spoke with engineer Amy Robertson of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. I started by asking her if Biden's goal to power 10 million homes with offshore wind by 2030 is realistic when there are only two offshore wind farms operating in the U.S. right now.
Britain announces big tax rises and spending cuts over the next five years
Economic gloom has settled over the United Kingdom today. As that country's finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled his long-awaited autumn budget, he warned of a tough road ahead. Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: This was never going to be an easy sell for Jeremy Hunt. The U.K....
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, President Biden attempted to reclaim a leadership role, and he apologized for his predecessor's pullout from the Paris Agreement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This gathering must be the...
