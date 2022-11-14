Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Mediterranean restaurant doubles footprint in Bethlehem following customer demand
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Due to increasing customer demand, a popular Mediterranean restaurant has doubled its footprint in Bethlehem. Anatolian Kitchen, a 10-year-old establishment specializing in Turkish cuisine, last week reopened for takeout following four months of renovations at 3016 Linden St. The BYOB, full-service restaurant is awaiting approval from the...
WFMZ-TV Online
New boutique hotel, fine dining restaurant, event center nearing completion in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A stately and longstanding property in Bethlehem has found new life as a dining, lodging and private event venue. "We still have some finishing touches like artwork and tabletops, but we're aiming to be open to the public in early December," sales director Emily Bettys said. "It's been a long road bringing this project to life, and we can't wait to welcome visitors."
WFMZ-TV Online
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
Antique Store in Sellersville Set to Appear on “Pawn Stars”, Showcase Their Rare Finds
The Sellersville shop will be featured in an episode of the popular show.Image via The Pickers Junction. An antique store in Bucks County will soon be featured on one of the most popular television programs in the entire country. Michele Haddon wrote about the local shop in the Bucks County Courier Times.
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
Doylestown Bakery Celebrates Local Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses on Third Anniversary of Their Opening
The Bucks County bakery is supporting local businesses in celebration of three years in Doylestown. A Bucks County bakery is celebrating three years of business by commemorating the spirt of entrepreneurship and local businesses. Le Macaron, a bakery in Doylestown that focuses on its namesake dessert item, recently posted support...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wine bar, cafe and grocery store nearing completion in downtown Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new destination for unique wines and delicious snacks is nearing completion in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement. The business is owned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade
READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Sayre Mansion being featured on upcoming episode of 'Ghost Hunters'
BETHLLEHEM, Pa. - What's going bump in the night at Bethlehem's Sayre Mansion?. The landmark is being featured on an upcoming episode of "Ghost Hunters," a show that tries to prove the paranormal. It's now a question in Bethlehem. The Travel Channel will air Sayre Specters at 9 p.m. Saturday. It centers on the Sayre Mansion.
WFMZ-TV Online
Outdoor adventure venue, featuring ropes course, ziplines, beer garden and more, coming soon to Easton area
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley’s newest outdoor adventure destination is coming soon to the Easton area. HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course, is set to open in the spring at 410 Cedarville Road, just off Interstate 78, in Williams Township, according to a news release.
sanatogapost.com
Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement
CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors
READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Lights in the Parkway' turning back on for 26th year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a holiday tradition that's more than a quarter-century old. Allentown's Lights in the Parkway is coming back for its 26th year. A City Council meeting back in September raised some questions about how the future of the event would look. But organizers say, fear not. If...
WFMZ-TV Online
Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem getting facelift for Christmas this year
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem city hall area is getting a facelift this season that will serve as an interactive Instagram-worthy space for people visiting Payrow Plaza during the holidays. "At the beginning of each year, the committee reconvenes, and then we start planning so yeah, it takes a whole...
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Colebrookdale RR adds Pottstown trips to holiday schedule
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — This will be a holiday season like none other for the Colebrookdale Railroad. The Berks County-based tourist railroad announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, it will offer roundtrip train excursions out of the Steel River Station at 61 W. King St. in Pottstown. The...
thevalleyledger.com
Historic Americus Hotel Ribbon Cutting
Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting at the Historic Americus Hotel. Nestled in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Americus Hotel boasts a rich history accompanied by modern amenities. Guests enjoy spacious rooms, opulent period appointments, delicious dining, and premier event venues. The site of the Americus Hotel had been used as a...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/21/22-11/4/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bongo Fizz joins Yuengling's lineup of year-round brews
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son's lineup of beers just got a little sweeter. The Pottsville-based brewery announced Tuesday that it has added a second mango-flavored brew to its portfolio. Yuengling describes its new Bongo Fizz as a premium beer made with a hint of natural mango flavor.
Comments / 0