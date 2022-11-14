ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Popular Mediterranean restaurant doubles footprint in Bethlehem following customer demand

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Due to increasing customer demand, a popular Mediterranean restaurant has doubled its footprint in Bethlehem. Anatolian Kitchen, a 10-year-old establishment specializing in Turkish cuisine, last week reopened for takeout following four months of renovations at 3016 Linden St. The BYOB, full-service restaurant is awaiting approval from the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
New boutique hotel, fine dining restaurant, event center nearing completion in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A stately and longstanding property in Bethlehem has found new life as a dining, lodging and private event venue. "We still have some finishing touches like artwork and tabletops, but we're aiming to be open to the public in early December," sales director Emily Bettys said. "It's been a long road bringing this project to life, and we can't wait to welcome visitors."
BETHLEHEM, PA
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon

Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Wine bar, cafe and grocery store nearing completion in downtown Easton

EASTON, Pa. - A new destination for unique wines and delicious snacks is nearing completion in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement. The business is owned...
EASTON, PA
Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade

READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
READING, PA
Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement

CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors

READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
'Lights in the Parkway' turning back on for 26th year

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a holiday tradition that's more than a quarter-century old. Allentown's Lights in the Parkway is coming back for its 26th year. A City Council meeting back in September raised some questions about how the future of the event would look. But organizers say, fear not. If...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem getting facelift for Christmas this year

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem city hall area is getting a facelift this season that will serve as an interactive Instagram-worthy space for people visiting Payrow Plaza during the holidays. "At the beginning of each year, the committee reconvenes, and then we start planning so yeah, it takes a whole...
BETHLEHEM, PA
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
EPHRATA, PA
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA
Colebrookdale RR adds Pottstown trips to holiday schedule

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — This will be a holiday season like none other for the Colebrookdale Railroad. The Berks County-based tourist railroad announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, it will offer roundtrip train excursions out of the Steel River Station at 61 W. King St. in Pottstown. The...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Historic Americus Hotel Ribbon Cutting

Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting at the Historic Americus Hotel. Nestled in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Americus Hotel boasts a rich history accompanied by modern amenities. Guests enjoy spacious rooms, opulent period appointments, delicious dining, and premier event venues. The site of the Americus Hotel had been used as a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Bongo Fizz joins Yuengling's lineup of year-round brews

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son's lineup of beers just got a little sweeter. The Pottsville-based brewery announced Tuesday that it has added a second mango-flavored brew to its portfolio. Yuengling describes its new Bongo Fizz as a premium beer made with a hint of natural mango flavor.
POTTSVILLE, PA

