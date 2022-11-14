Read full article on original website
27 First News
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
27 First News
James A. Reed, Neshannock Township, PA
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Reed, 84, of Neshannock Township passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Clen-Moore Place, New Castle. James was born on March 21, 1938, in Volant, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edgar and Frances (Flowers) Reed. He was a 1957 graduate of...
27 First News
Margaret V. Nicholas, Deerfield, Ohio
DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret V. Nicholas of Deerfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 81. Margaret was born June 16, 1941 in Ravenna, Ohio on June 16, 1941, to Leon Crooks and Dorothy Miller. Margaret Enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing...
27 First News
Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
27 First News
Ready for winter weather? What you should have in your car
(WKBN) – Winter is off to a fast start with snowflakes in the air and cold temperatures across our area. This is Winter Safety Awareness Week in Ohio. It is a good time to make sure you and your family are prepared for the winter season and the trouble it could bring with dangerous travel and cold temperatures.
27 First News
Barbara Ann Gething, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Gething of Brookfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, following a brief illness. She was 101. Barbara was born at home in Brookfield on May 3, 1921, a daughter to Mato “Matthew” and Teressa “Theresa”...
