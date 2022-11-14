ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

27 First News

James A. Reed, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Reed, 84, of Neshannock Township passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Clen-Moore Place, New Castle. James was born on March 21, 1938, in Volant, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edgar and Frances (Flowers) Reed. He was a 1957 graduate of...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Margaret V. Nicholas, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret V. Nicholas of Deerfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 81. Margaret was born June 16, 1941 in Ravenna, Ohio on June 16, 1941, to Leon Crooks and Dorothy Miller. Margaret Enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing...
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ready for winter weather? What you should have in your car

(WKBN) – Winter is off to a fast start with snowflakes in the air and cold temperatures across our area. This is Winter Safety Awareness Week in Ohio. It is a good time to make sure you and your family are prepared for the winter season and the trouble it could bring with dangerous travel and cold temperatures.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Barbara Ann Gething, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Gething of Brookfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, following a brief illness. She was 101. Barbara was born at home in Brookfield on May 3, 1921, a daughter to Mato “Matthew” and Teressa “Theresa”...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

