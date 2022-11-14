ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsville, MD

The Dispatch

Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service

BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
GREENWOOD, DE
WBOC

Economic Woes Pinch Food Banks, Church Kitchens

DOVER, Del. & FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition

The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Possible New Future And Ownership of Cambridge's Hearn Building

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Hearn building, located on Race Street in Cambridge, has been in disrepair for years. But there could be a new lease on life for it if city leaders make a decision quickly. A company, Green Street Housing, wants to buy the property from the current owners,...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware

DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Salisbury University's "Recycle Madness" Event Returns and Student Were Prepared

SALISBURY, Md. --- It's that time of year again! Today's "Recycle Madness" event had students bustling bins of bottles and other recyclables through Salisbury University's Red Square for hours. The twice-a-year clean-up is organized by the Student Government Association and Jenna Feinauer says this event is also a teaching moment.
WBOC

Downtown Dover Partnership Launches Critical Improvements Program

DOVER, Del.- Aging buildings in downtown Dover are being blamed for the growing vacancy problem there. Now, the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) may have a way to fix the problem of high renovation costs. DDP's new Critical Improvements Grant Program will provide funds for improvements made to existing properties on...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Restoration Project Protects Wico Beaches, Not Beachgoers

BIVALVE, Md. - When Aaron Hogue visited Cove Road Beach for the first time in months, he couldn't believe his eyes. "So I had no idea this was happening. I only discovered it after the fact several weeks ago," said Hogue. The Salisbury University assistant biology professor said what surprised...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

CalvertHealth Names New President And CEO

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After a nationwide search and a unanimous decision, the CalvertHealth Board of Directors is proud to announce Jeremy Bradford has been selected to the position of President and CEO of Calvert Health System. Bradford most recently served as President of Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt....
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says

PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
PITTSVILLE, MD
WBOC

The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Clear Space sells Rehoboth Avenue properties for $2.8 million

Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave. Clear Space Theatre Company may not be getting a new home on Rehoboth Avenue, but at the very least, it appears the theater made a smart investment on the three lots it tried to build on. According to online listings, the three...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Christmas Parade-Sunday Dec. 4

SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11. The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
SALISBURY, MD

