The Dispatch
Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service
BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
WBOC
Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
WBOC
Economic Woes Pinch Food Banks, Church Kitchens
DOVER, Del. & FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
WBOC
Possible New Future And Ownership of Cambridge's Hearn Building
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Hearn building, located on Race Street in Cambridge, has been in disrepair for years. But there could be a new lease on life for it if city leaders make a decision quickly. A company, Green Street Housing, wants to buy the property from the current owners,...
WBOC
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
WBOC
Salisbury University's "Recycle Madness" Event Returns and Student Were Prepared
SALISBURY, Md. --- It's that time of year again! Today's "Recycle Madness" event had students bustling bins of bottles and other recyclables through Salisbury University's Red Square for hours. The twice-a-year clean-up is organized by the Student Government Association and Jenna Feinauer says this event is also a teaching moment.
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WBOC
Downtown Dover Partnership Launches Critical Improvements Program
DOVER, Del.- Aging buildings in downtown Dover are being blamed for the growing vacancy problem there. Now, the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) may have a way to fix the problem of high renovation costs. DDP's new Critical Improvements Grant Program will provide funds for improvements made to existing properties on...
WBOC
Restoration Project Protects Wico Beaches, Not Beachgoers
BIVALVE, Md. - When Aaron Hogue visited Cove Road Beach for the first time in months, he couldn't believe his eyes. "So I had no idea this was happening. I only discovered it after the fact several weeks ago," said Hogue. The Salisbury University assistant biology professor said what surprised...
WBOC
Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
WBOC
Selbyville Public Library Helps to Keep Kids Warm Through A Coat Giveaway
SELBYVILLE, Del. --- Today as temperatures began to fall and inflation continues to rise, organizers like, Kelly Kline with the Selbyville Public Library couldn't have planned their first ever coat giveaway at a better time. "We have had really a lot of luck with how this is scheduled," Kline said....
Bay Net
CalvertHealth Names New President And CEO
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After a nationwide search and a unanimous decision, the CalvertHealth Board of Directors is proud to announce Jeremy Bradford has been selected to the position of President and CEO of Calvert Health System. Bradford most recently served as President of Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt....
WMDT.com
Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says
PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
Cape Gazette
Clear Space sells Rehoboth Avenue properties for $2.8 million
Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave. Clear Space Theatre Company may not be getting a new home on Rehoboth Avenue, but at the very least, it appears the theater made a smart investment on the three lots it tried to build on. According to online listings, the three...
WBOC
'Lead 4 Life' Expands Presence in Salisbury, Aiming to Keep Kids Out of Prison and Jail
SALISBURY, Md. - Lead 4 Life, a non-profit anti-recidivism organization cut ribbon on Tuesday afternoon on a new facility off of Eastern Shore Drive. Jennifer Gauthier founded 'Lead 4 Life' in Montgomery County back in 2008. Gauthier quickly saw a need on the Eastern Shore and expanded to Salisbury. "We...
WBOC
Salisbury Christmas Parade-Sunday Dec. 4
SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11. The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
