wvlt.tv
Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
mymix1041.com
Dates and limits for this year’s deer season in Tennessee
From News 12: A hunting tradition in Tennessee continues this weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee on November 19th. — for no antler deer, the limit varies by region. Anyone under 53 must take a hunter education class or hold an Apprentice Hunting License.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
WATE
Inclusive makeup and bath line hits Tennessee Walmart’s
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first makeup and bath line of its kind has officially hit the market. Prideful is a line of cosmetic, bath and skincare products that do more than just make you feel beautiful. Prideful is a non-gender specific line. The products range from soap, lip gloss, eye shadow, and hand lotion that can be used by anyone.
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings
NASHVILLE –It’s a first! The Tennessee Education Lottery has launched a Tennessee-only jackpot game with drawings every day, giving players a daily opportunity to win a jackpot. Daily Tennessee Jackpot tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Jackpots […] The post Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Postal service scam text impacts several East Tennessee residents
Recently, the United States Postal Service received calls from East Tennessee residents concerned about fradulent text messages sent to their phones.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Some of the Lowest Prices on Fuel in Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Tennessee has the 7th lowest price of regular unleaded fuel in the nation right now, with an average price of $3.24 per gallon throughout the Volunteer State. Throughout Rutherford County, Wednesday marked the first day in over 12-months that LaVergne had the cheapest average price of regular...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
fourstateshomepage.com
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond
ACWORTH, Ga. — The owners of a jewelry store in Georgia helped police capture a man who crossed state lines with a stolen $95,000 diamond that belonged to a 90-year-old woman in Tennessee. The owners of Celestial Jewelers in Acworth knew something wasn’t right when Brandon McNeece walked into...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Tennessee to receive $14.5M in Google lawsuit settlement
The Tennessee Attorney General announced the state is one of 40 states to receive a payment from a substantial settlement agreement with Google.
WBBJ
A Wintry Mix Left Snow On The Ground This Morning….
Saturday Morning Forecast Update for November 12th:. Areas just to our north woke up to a wintry wonderland as of early Saturday…. A cold front moved through overnight bringing a wintry mix to the area and even some light accumulations on the grassy surface areas over the northern counties in the viewing area this morning as temperature dropped as much as 35 degrees difference from yesterday! A cold day is setting in for our Saturday as most of the precipitation moved out earlier this morning 7 AM.
