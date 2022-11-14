Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Bronco Sports
Broncos Announce 2023 Home Softball Schedule
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State softball will host a total of 18 home games during the 2023 season announced head coach Justin Shults, Thursday. The Broncos will host Portland State for a three-game series (March 11-12), with a doubleheader as the home opener Saturday, March 11, at Dona Larsen Park.
Bronco Sports
Boise State Falls at Air Force
USAFA, Colo. – Boise State volleyball fell 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-23) at Air Force on Thursday night in a Mountain West match. The loss moved the Broncos to 14-14 overall and 6-11 in conference play. Boise State struggled early in the first sets and was forced to play from...
Bronco Sports
Six Broncos Claim Academic All-District Awards
BOISE, Idaho – Six Broncos were named Academic All-District for women's soccer by College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA), earlier this week. Genevieve Crenshaw, Carly Cross, Kenzie MacMillan, Payton McBride, Jocelyn Stephens, Morgan Stone were each selected by the organization for their excellence both on the field and in the classroom.
Bronco Sports
49ers Sink Broncos in Game One at Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. – Boise State men's basketball shot 31.5-percent from the field as it was defeated by Charlotte 54-42 in the opening round of the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational, Thursday night on the campus of Coastal Carolina. The Broncos (1-2) held Charlotte (3-0) scoreless for over six minutes early...
Bronco Sports
Chris Lockett Jr. Signs with Broncos
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's basketball has announced the signing of Chris Lockett Jr., Thursday at the conclusion of the November signing period. Head coach Leon Rice and his staff have signed two players during the early signing window after Andrew Meadow signed with the Broncos last week.
Bronco Sports
Bronco Comeback Comes Up Short
DAVIS, Calif. – Elodie Lalotte's career-high 22 points wasn't enough as Boise State fell to UC Davis 69-62, Thursday. The two teams went back and forth to start the game, as the game featured 10 lead changes in the first quarter. Lalotte and Natalie Pasco scored 16 of the team's 22 first quarter points as the Broncos (2-2) trailed the Aggies (2-1) 25-22 at the end of the first.
Bronco Sports
Shields adds Two for Spring 2023
BOISE, Idaho – Luke Shields, Boise State Men's Tennis Head Coach, announced today the addition of Teague Burger and Idriss Haddouch to the roster for the spring 2023 dual season. Burger, a native of Steamboat Springs, Colo., is transferring to Boise State with two years of eligibility remaining. Haddouch...
Bronco Sports
Spencer Danielson Named Broyles Award Nominee
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Boise State's Spencer Danielson is one of 51 nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Danielson is in his second year as the Broncos' defensive coordinator and also coaches inside linebackers. This...
