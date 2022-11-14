DAVIS, Calif. – Elodie Lalotte's career-high 22 points wasn't enough as Boise State fell to UC Davis 69-62, Thursday. The two teams went back and forth to start the game, as the game featured 10 lead changes in the first quarter. Lalotte and Natalie Pasco scored 16 of the team's 22 first quarter points as the Broncos (2-2) trailed the Aggies (2-1) 25-22 at the end of the first.

