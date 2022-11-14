GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The year was 1982 — Fitz's freshman year at Kansas State — and with K-State trying to reach a bowl game for the first time ever, Coach Jim Dickey pulled out gray jersey tops for his Wildcats to wear during their October 23 game with Kansas. Fitz was there for the first-ever night game at KSU Stadium as the Wildcats smoked on the Jayhawks, 36-7, in a nationally televised game on WTBS. The Wildcats went to the Independence Bowl that season, ending the year with a bowl loss and a 6-5-1 record, but that night was special for the K-State football program.

