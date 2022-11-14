ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Blue Jays celebrate the 2022 football season

Junction City wrapped up the 2022 football campaign with the postseason awards assembly Tuesday evening at the high school. The Blue Jays finished with a 7-3 overall record and second in the Centennial League. They also advanced to the second round of the Class 6A postseason playoffs. The junior varsity...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Mindy Allen is featured at the Optimist Club meeting in Junction City

Mindy Allen, owner of Mindy’s Murals, served as the guest speaker for the JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting. Mindy began developing her artistic talent as a young girl while living in Scott City, Kansas. She studied graphic design at Kansas State University. Mindy began her creative art for a living by painting murals on walls of friends upon invitation and that grew into a business. She now owns Mindy’s Murals.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Jodi Cross!

Congratulations to Jodi Cross of Salina, the Week 10 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 11 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
SALINA, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Forty years ago, Kansas State beat KU wearing alternate jerseys in a home night game

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The year was 1982 — Fitz's freshman year at Kansas State — and with K-State trying to reach a bowl game for the first time ever, Coach Jim Dickey pulled out gray jersey tops for his Wildcats to wear during their October 23 game with Kansas. Fitz was there for the first-ever night game at KSU Stadium as the Wildcats smoked on the Jayhawks, 36-7, in a nationally televised game on WTBS. The Wildcats went to the Independence Bowl that season, ending the year with a bowl loss and a 6-5-1 record, but that night was special for the K-State football program.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for Primetime Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that the 2022 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas on November 26 will kick off at 7 p.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and be shown on FOX. It marks the first time...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

FLINT ROAD WATER MAIN BREAK: Flooded residents begin reaching out to City Accounting after water main break

Residents who noticed flooding in their homes after a water main break in northwest Emporia and haven’t already called the city are encouraged to do so. Residents can call the City Accounting Department at 620-343-4286. City Treasurer Janet Harrouf says affected homeowners need to take photos or videos of their damage as soon as possible and then call Accounting with name, phone, address and a damage report. City Manager Trey Cocking says at least five homeowners have reached out to the city.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Head-on crash in Geary County claims two lives

Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that a two vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday resulted in the death of two people, John Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan and Morgan L. Taylor, 31, Colorado Springs, CO. The accident occurred on I-eastbound, nine miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Highway Patrol a...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

K-State prepares to face West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 19 Kansas State travels to Morgantown, W.Va., to face West Virginia. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest

A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
MANHATTAN, KS
KKTV

Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman who was a captain in the Air Force is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Nov. 12 at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was traveling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
JC Post

Teen arrested for allegedly choking girl with phone cord

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen in connection with a incident at school in Manhattan. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash

Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy