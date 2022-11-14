Read full article on original website
Glavan Ford of Clay Center Jingle Cash Contest
It's the The Glavan Ford of Clay Center Jingle Cash Contest. Listen on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p .m. weekdays for your chance to win $100 in Jingle Cash from 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK.
Blue Jays celebrate the 2022 football season
Junction City wrapped up the 2022 football campaign with the postseason awards assembly Tuesday evening at the high school. The Blue Jays finished with a 7-3 overall record and second in the Centennial League. They also advanced to the second round of the Class 6A postseason playoffs. The junior varsity...
Mindy Allen is featured at the Optimist Club meeting in Junction City
Mindy Allen, owner of Mindy’s Murals, served as the guest speaker for the JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting. Mindy began developing her artistic talent as a young girl while living in Scott City, Kansas. She studied graphic design at Kansas State University. Mindy began her creative art for a living by painting murals on walls of friends upon invitation and that grew into a business. She now owns Mindy’s Murals.
Chicago will play Salina's Stiefel Theatre this spring
A band in the Rock an Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May. Chicago is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 23 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $93 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Jodi Cross!
Congratulations to Jodi Cross of Salina, the Week 10 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 11 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
247Sports
Daily Delivery: Forty years ago, Kansas State beat KU wearing alternate jerseys in a home night game
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The year was 1982 — Fitz's freshman year at Kansas State — and with K-State trying to reach a bowl game for the first time ever, Coach Jim Dickey pulled out gray jersey tops for his Wildcats to wear during their October 23 game with Kansas. Fitz was there for the first-ever night game at KSU Stadium as the Wildcats smoked on the Jayhawks, 36-7, in a nationally televised game on WTBS. The Wildcats went to the Independence Bowl that season, ending the year with a bowl loss and a 6-5-1 record, but that night was special for the K-State football program.
KAKE TV
After tragedy strikes food bank in small Kansas town, the littlest resident steps up in the biggest way
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - Dozens of struggling residents in a small town in Marion County rely on a monthly food bank put on by the church just to get by. Just before the event this month, its freezers went out, and it lost everything. But one of the town's littlest residents stepped up in the biggest way.
Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for Primetime Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that the 2022 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas on November 26 will kick off at 7 p.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and be shown on FOX. It marks the first time...
KVOE
FLINT ROAD WATER MAIN BREAK: Flooded residents begin reaching out to City Accounting after water main break
Residents who noticed flooding in their homes after a water main break in northwest Emporia and haven’t already called the city are encouraged to do so. Residents can call the City Accounting Department at 620-343-4286. City Treasurer Janet Harrouf says affected homeowners need to take photos or videos of their damage as soon as possible and then call Accounting with name, phone, address and a damage report. City Manager Trey Cocking says at least five homeowners have reached out to the city.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman on verge of another contract extension
Chris Klieman can add an extra year to his Kansas State contract by winning one more game this season. Here’s how his unique bonus system works.
Head-on crash in Geary County claims two lives
Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that a two vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday resulted in the death of two people, John Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan and Morgan L. Taylor, 31, Colorado Springs, CO. The accident occurred on I-eastbound, nine miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Highway Patrol a...
K-State prepares to face West Virginia
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 19 Kansas State travels to Morgantown, W.Va., to face West Virginia. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Geary County Historical Society learns about Mystery at the Museum
Clues ranging from dreaming big and risk taking to perseverance and cooperation were all part of the Mystery at the Museum as outlined by Dr. Cleion Morton to members of the Geary County Historical Society Monday evening. The occasion was the 50th anniversary celebration of the Historical Society. Referring to...
KVOE
WEATHER: Timelines for precipitation and weather advisories adjusted ahead of areas first accumulating snowfall Monday evening
Accumulation projections have not changed, however, the timeline for the listening area’s first accumulating snowfall, and a pair of area advisories have been slightly adjusted. TV-13 meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin says rainfall is expected to begin in the early evening hours around 5:30 pm and should begin to change over...
1350kman.com
Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest
A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
KKTV
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman who was a captain in the Air Force is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Nov. 12 at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was traveling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
Teen arrested for allegedly choking girl with phone cord
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen in connection with a incident at school in Manhattan. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A...
Emporia gazette.com
Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash
Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
