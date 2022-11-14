ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Invasive Giant African Snail Discovered In Luggage At Atlanta Airport

Bringing home souvenirs after an exciting vacation away is one of the best ways to hold on to some of the memories made along your journey. While some souvenirs, such as postcards and T-shirts, have managed to stand the test of time, others are a bit more controversial. One traveler at an Atlanta airport learned this the hard way after an unexpected passenger was found inside her luggage.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Tom Brady’s Charity Is Good at Giving Money—to His Own For-Profit Company

Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady has had a rough year. The seven-time Super Bowl champ came out of retirement—reportedly wrecking his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen—to play a rocky season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the player and his ex-wife could now lose their sizable investment in collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy and is reportedly missing at least $1 billion in client funds. The couple took an equity stake in FTX last year as part of a deal that made them brand ambassadors. On Tuesday, investors filed a class-action lawsuit against Brady, Bündchen, and FTX’s other...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Sun Country adds 15 MSP routes in major expansion

Sun Country is adding 15 new domestic routes from MSP to its summer flight schedule next year. Three destinations — Atlantic City, Colorado Springs and Wilmington, North Carolina — aren't served by other carriers at this time. The big picture: The major expansion, announced Tuesday, is a sign...
COLORADO STATE
linknky.com

CVG announces direct flight to London starting June 2023

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that direct flights to London will begin in June 2023. This will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, creating new opportunities for tourism and business across both sides of the pond. “The economic impact of...
CINCINNATI, OH
BoardingArea

DFW to Toronto (YYZ): A Pictorial Journey

Ever since the initial phase of the pandemic has been put behind us by the vaccines, I’ve really come to appreciate air travel more and more each time. I already loved looking out the window endlessly just at random skies or the deep blue sea below, but now I’ve started to seriously enjoy photographing the scenes that are visible on a very “mundane” flight from point A to point B. Some of the shots I get simply by pointing my camera out the window are among my favorites. Yes my seatmates dislike me more and more because I literally never close the window shade. However when you see scenes like the ones below, how can you really not look out and admire it? Flying is something people take for granted way too often.
DALLAS, TX

