Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks sentenced to six life sentences with additional seven hundred sixty two yearsThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Related
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
A Muslim family is suing Delta Air Lines over their 'unjust' removal from a flight from Atlanta to Baltimore
Hisham Kassab argues that Delta staff and passengers made false claims against him, leading to the "callous" removal of his family from the flight.
msn.com
American Airlines Flight Attendant Physically Detains Aviation Photographer Until He Showed Images
My buddy Jeremy, who I met years ago, I believe on an Air New Zealand delivery flight for their new 777-300, is a popular and talented aviation photographer. Last night, he tweeted something concerning, a risk which all travelers should know about. “Honest question: can a crew member physically prevent...
Cabin of Delta Flight to Los Angeles Fills With Smoke in Harrowing Video
The plane was forced to make an emergency landing.
Delta flight makes emergency landing over engine issues after smoke fills cabin
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday after the plane's cabin appeared to fill with smoke, the airline said. Delta Flight 2846 was on its way to Los Angeles International Airport from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
Action News Troubleshooters get help for grieving mother trying to bury son
Tyesha Carter's only visible memorial at the cemetery for her son was a heart in the dirt. That's because the check she paid to Distinguished Memorial Chapels, Inc. bounced, according to the cemetery.
Flavor Flav Unloads On Spirit Airlines Gate Agents In Las Vegas
Rapper Flavor Flav unloaded on a gate agent in Las Vegas after narrowly missing his Spirit Airlines flight. Did he have a point?. Flavor Flav Captured On Video Cursing Out A Spirit Airlines Gate Agent In Las Vegas. William Drayton, Jr., the rapper known as Flavor Flav, now 63 years...
One of Miami’s hottest late-night clubs is opening a rooftop bar and restaurant
On an average week, around 10,000 clubbers flock to E11even Miami, the internationally known all-night party destination with trapeze artists, burlesque shows, DJs and live musical performances.
iheart.com
Invasive Giant African Snail Discovered In Luggage At Atlanta Airport
Bringing home souvenirs after an exciting vacation away is one of the best ways to hold on to some of the memories made along your journey. While some souvenirs, such as postcards and T-shirts, have managed to stand the test of time, others are a bit more controversial. One traveler at an Atlanta airport learned this the hard way after an unexpected passenger was found inside her luggage.
Tom Brady’s Charity Is Good at Giving Money—to His Own For-Profit Company
Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady has had a rough year. The seven-time Super Bowl champ came out of retirement—reportedly wrecking his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen—to play a rocky season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the player and his ex-wife could now lose their sizable investment in collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy and is reportedly missing at least $1 billion in client funds. The couple took an equity stake in FTX last year as part of a deal that made them brand ambassadors. On Tuesday, investors filed a class-action lawsuit against Brady, Bündchen, and FTX’s other...
Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s cell phone
Generally speaking, you never want to see the pilot of your plane hanging from the window of the cockpit — unless, of course, he’s helping you retrieve your phone.
Sun Country adds 15 MSP routes in major expansion
Sun Country is adding 15 new domestic routes from MSP to its summer flight schedule next year. Three destinations — Atlantic City, Colorado Springs and Wilmington, North Carolina — aren't served by other carriers at this time. The big picture: The major expansion, announced Tuesday, is a sign...
linknky.com
CVG announces direct flight to London starting June 2023
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that direct flights to London will begin in June 2023. This will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, creating new opportunities for tourism and business across both sides of the pond. “The economic impact of...
DFW to Toronto (YYZ): A Pictorial Journey
Ever since the initial phase of the pandemic has been put behind us by the vaccines, I’ve really come to appreciate air travel more and more each time. I already loved looking out the window endlessly just at random skies or the deep blue sea below, but now I’ve started to seriously enjoy photographing the scenes that are visible on a very “mundane” flight from point A to point B. Some of the shots I get simply by pointing my camera out the window are among my favorites. Yes my seatmates dislike me more and more because I literally never close the window shade. However when you see scenes like the ones below, how can you really not look out and admire it? Flying is something people take for granted way too often.
Comments / 0