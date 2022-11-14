Ever since the initial phase of the pandemic has been put behind us by the vaccines, I’ve really come to appreciate air travel more and more each time. I already loved looking out the window endlessly just at random skies or the deep blue sea below, but now I’ve started to seriously enjoy photographing the scenes that are visible on a very “mundane” flight from point A to point B. Some of the shots I get simply by pointing my camera out the window are among my favorites. Yes my seatmates dislike me more and more because I literally never close the window shade. However when you see scenes like the ones below, how can you really not look out and admire it? Flying is something people take for granted way too often.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO