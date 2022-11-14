ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

BET

Black High School Students Targeted With Racist Video

A racist video from five years ago has resurfaced and is being used to target Black students. According to CBS News, the video shows seven teenage girls laughing and making racist comments. Jayla Lewis, a junior at South High School in Torrance, California, which is less than 4% Black, told CBS News that a Black classmate received the video with messages that read: "Kill yourself. We don't want you. You don't fit in with the rest of us" and ‘Go back to Africa.’” Some of the teenage girls in the school are now students at South High School, the Los Angeles Times reports.
TORRANCE, CA
The Independent

Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash

A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
GETTYSBURG, PA
The Conversation U.S.

Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world

Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that’s poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” Western media outlets routinely assume that colorism refers to the preference for lighter skin in communities of color. Yet this assumption betrays a Western bias. Yes, in places like the U.S., darker-skinned people can experience various...
Daily Mail

How white Americans are now more likely to die from Covid than black Americans

White Americans are now more likely to die from Covid-19 than black Americans, according to new analysis of coronavirus figures. The shift has surprised experts. An imbalance in death rates among the country's racial groups has been a defining feature of the now-two-and-a-half-year-long pandemic, but it was not expected that the ratio would reverse.
Deadline

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report

The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway

Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
DETROIT, MI
HuffPost

Harvard And Yale Law Schools Withdraw From U.S. News Rankings, Citing 'Flawed' System

Harvard and Yale officials said Wednesday they would withdraw their law schools from the U.S. News & World Report rankings, a seismic shift in the college ranking system. In separate statements, leaders from the two programs said they believed the rankings — which are used by students to select schools and by the colleges to entice applicants — were unreliable and “profoundly” flawed.

