Black High School Students Targeted With Racist Video
A racist video from five years ago has resurfaced and is being used to target Black students. According to CBS News, the video shows seven teenage girls laughing and making racist comments. Jayla Lewis, a junior at South High School in Torrance, California, which is less than 4% Black, told CBS News that a Black classmate received the video with messages that read: "Kill yourself. We don't want you. You don't fit in with the rest of us" and ‘Go back to Africa.’” Some of the teenage girls in the school are now students at South High School, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash
A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
Gettysburg College postpones 'Tired of white cis men?' event amid backlash
Gettysburg College postponed an event for people who are "tired of white cis men" amid widespread backlash. The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, according to fliers of the event posted online. It would have been hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center as part of a senior Peace and Justice project.
Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world
Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that’s poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” Western media outlets routinely assume that colorism refers to the preference for lighter skin in communities of color. Yet this assumption betrays a Western bias. Yes, in places like the U.S., darker-skinned people can experience various...
How white Americans are now more likely to die from Covid than black Americans
White Americans are now more likely to die from Covid-19 than black Americans, according to new analysis of coronavirus figures. The shift has surprised experts. An imbalance in death rates among the country's racial groups has been a defining feature of the now-two-and-a-half-year-long pandemic, but it was not expected that the ratio would reverse.
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report
The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy
Nothing blinds you more than hate and fear, the two traits that best describe white supremacy. The post Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy appeared first on NewsOne.
It's Time to Talk About Antisemitism in the Black Community | Opinion
This is a conversation that nobody wants to have, but that's just too bad.
Blackface Teens in Prison Outfits for Halloween Condemned as 'Hate Crime'
The woman who confronted the teens insisted this sort of behavior would make it harder for them to get into colleges.
New York Times' fraught history covering Jews, Israel draws fresh backlash amid report on Hasidic schools
FIRST ON FOX – The New York Times said last month that a string of investigations – some which were accused of being "politicized hit piece[s]" against Jews – is a part of its "financial success" strategy, adding to a long list of controversy of what some critics have alleged is an "anti-Jewish animus" at one of the nation's leading papers.
Jewish teens share their experiences with antisemitism
Jewish teens near Los Angeles say they've been targets of antisemitism — with much of it happening online or through texts. They say social media has amplified hate.
Black On The Battlefield: Here Are Five Quick Facts About Black Veterans
Did you know that Harriet Tubman was a spy?
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Letter to the Editor: Swastikas and Slurs on Campus: The concerning rise of antisemitism at Ohio State
An antisemitic sticker from the Goyim Defense League found just south of Park Stradley residence hall. Courtesy of unnamed Jewish Ohio State student. The opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the co-authors.
The Supreme Court failed Asian Americans a century ago. What will it do now?
One hundred years ago, on Nov. 13, 1922, the U.S. Supreme Court held that an Asian man could not become an American citizen because of his race. Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court considered whether universities can exclude Asian students because of their race. History does not repeat itself, but...
Opinion: The Christian Community Shouldn't Spread Hate Against the LGBTQ Community
We need to work for a society that shows tolerance and respect for every social group. That shouldn't be a controversial thing to say. Therefore, we have to call out communities that spread lies and misinformation to malign other communities.
Harvard And Yale Law Schools Withdraw From U.S. News Rankings, Citing 'Flawed' System
Harvard and Yale officials said Wednesday they would withdraw their law schools from the U.S. News & World Report rankings, a seismic shift in the college ranking system. In separate statements, leaders from the two programs said they believed the rankings — which are used by students to select schools and by the colleges to entice applicants — were unreliable and “profoundly” flawed.
