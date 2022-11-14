ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following accident

A 42-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on West Fifth Street near Six Flags Road in Eureka that left two women and a teenager, all from Champaign, Ill., injured, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 29, the man allegedly drove...
EUREKA, MO
KOMU

2019 Callaway County homicide suspect extradited from San Diego

FULTON - A 2019 homicide suspect is being transported back to the Callaway County Jail for prosecution after she was arrested last week in Mexico. Emily Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Ricketts was arrested by...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Westminster College during fall semester

FULTON - Westminster College says it has received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins on or near campus. "At this time, our Security Office can confirm it has received reports of vehicle thefts at Westminster, which is an open campus with a main thoroughfare that community traffic travels through," Dr. Kasi Lacey, vice president and dean of student life at Westminster, said.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Suspect in north Columbia homicide appears in court

COLUMBIA — A homicide suspect virtually appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest following a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman dead on Sunday night. Montez Williams, 31, appeared virtually without an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Drexel man sentenced to 19 years after shooting at Stover police chief

JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after he shot at the Stover police chief during a failed bank robbery in 2017. Jacob Monteer, 30, will serve 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty by a bench trial in March of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
DREXEL, MO
KMOV

79-year-old man killed in Wentzville crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 were closed in Wentzville for several hours Tuesday due to an accident involving a semi. The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m., and it caused a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic was forced to exit onto Highway 61 while the roadway was closed.
WENTZVILLE, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

Two Teens Injured in Traffic Accident

(Washington County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Cadet is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning at 11:25 in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports The teen was driving an SUV north on Highway 21, and was making a right turn onto Flamewood Road. A car driven by 44 year old Amie M. Martin, of Potosi, was following the SUV. Records indicate Martin didn't stop as she approached the SUV and as got closer she abruptly hit the brakes. The car began to skid and struck the rear of the SUV as it ran off the right side of the road. The SUV also began to skid and spin clockwise. It rolled over several times throwing the male teen driver out of the vehicle. The 17 year old male driver of the SUV, and his 17 year old female juvenile passenger who received minor injuries, were taken to Washington County memorial Hospital in Potosi.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

19-year-old seriously injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash Sunday night, totaling two vehicles. Aden Buckingham, 19, was riding westbound on Missouri Route 52 in a vehicle with a 16-year-old driver and two other teenagers. The teenage driver traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Brandy...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Fulton man arrested in connection to burglaries at jewelry store, laundromat

FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday. Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
FULTON, MO

