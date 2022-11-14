Read full article on original website
Related
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
Man Crashes Into Funeral Procession, Gets Shot in the Ass After Robbery
Diven Steed was sentenced to 10 years for robbing an O'Reilly Auto Parts in 2020
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following accident
A 42-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on West Fifth Street near Six Flags Road in Eureka that left two women and a teenager, all from Champaign, Ill., injured, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 29, the man allegedly drove...
St. Louis attorney arms law office after car thefts
Albert Watkins says he’s offering his staff “the handgun of their choice” and firearms training. A frustrated Watkins says Richmond Heights police “don’t have the resources” to go after car thieves, so he’s taking counter measures.
Police: Man stabs panhandler for using his ‘spot’ in St. Louis
A man stabbed a panhandler for using his "spot" Tuesday in St. Louis, police say.
KOMU
2019 Callaway County homicide suspect extradited from San Diego
FULTON - A 2019 homicide suspect is being transported back to the Callaway County Jail for prosecution after she was arrested last week in Mexico. Emily Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Ricketts was arrested by...
KOMU
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Westminster College during fall semester
FULTON - Westminster College says it has received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins on or near campus. "At this time, our Security Office can confirm it has received reports of vehicle thefts at Westminster, which is an open campus with a main thoroughfare that community traffic travels through," Dr. Kasi Lacey, vice president and dean of student life at Westminster, said.
KOMU
Suspect in north Columbia homicide appears in court
COLUMBIA — A homicide suspect virtually appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest following a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman dead on Sunday night. Montez Williams, 31, appeared virtually without an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
One shot after teens accused of throwing bricks at cars in St. Louis
An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis, leading to a heavy police presence at the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments.
KOMU
Drexel man sentenced to 19 years after shooting at Stover police chief
JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after he shot at the Stover police chief during a failed bank robbery in 2017. Jacob Monteer, 30, will serve 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty by a bench trial in March of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
KMOV
79-year-old man killed in Wentzville crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 were closed in Wentzville for several hours Tuesday due to an accident involving a semi. The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m., and it caused a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic was forced to exit onto Highway 61 while the roadway was closed.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
1 person injured in Wednesday morning crash
One person was injured in an accident early Wednesday morning.
Man dies in fatal Wentzville crash
The identity of the man who died in a Tuesday morning crash has been revealed.
kfmo.com
Two Teens Injured in Traffic Accident
(Washington County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Cadet is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning at 11:25 in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports The teen was driving an SUV north on Highway 21, and was making a right turn onto Flamewood Road. A car driven by 44 year old Amie M. Martin, of Potosi, was following the SUV. Records indicate Martin didn't stop as she approached the SUV and as got closer she abruptly hit the brakes. The car began to skid and struck the rear of the SUV as it ran off the right side of the road. The SUV also began to skid and spin clockwise. It rolled over several times throwing the male teen driver out of the vehicle. The 17 year old male driver of the SUV, and his 17 year old female juvenile passenger who received minor injuries, were taken to Washington County memorial Hospital in Potosi.
KMOV
Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
KOMU
19-year-old seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash Sunday night, totaling two vehicles. Aden Buckingham, 19, was riding westbound on Missouri Route 52 in a vehicle with a 16-year-old driver and two other teenagers. The teenage driver traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Brandy...
KOMU
Fulton man arrested in connection to burglaries at jewelry store, laundromat
FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday. Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Comments / 0