UH Manoa grad student featured in Nike ad; first Native Hawaiian in indigenous N7 collection
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is breaking barriers as the face of an indigenous Nike campaign. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes, who is getting her Master's degree at the UH College of Education, is the new face of the Nike's N7 collection.
'Big eyes' artist's work becomes focus of new gallery in Waikiki - clipped version
Honolulu police need help identifying two men accused of damaging two rail cars last month. Lockdowns are continuing in parts of China as the zero-COVID strategy continues. November is Hospice Awareness Month.
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 17–23, 2022
Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. Come to Kaka‘ako for this month’s Night Market, which celebrates local food, culture and community. The street fair and block party will feature food vendors, art, music, live entertainment and giving opportunities with community nonprofits. Family-Friendly Event, free, Keawe and Auahi...
Prominent Kailua Cook pine tree harvested to become Christmas centerpiece at Honolulu Hale
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration has its centerpiece. A massive 100-foot Cook pine tree was donated by a Kailua resident – to be displayed at Honolulu Hale. It was cut down and loaded up to be driven back into town. Only the top 55-feet will...
Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. If you are on the fence about adoption, fostering can be the perfect...
Kailua High resource center is a 'one-stop shop' for family and student needs
There's a room at Kailua High School where families and students can get help, and learn how to navigate today's education system. "We have financial literacy for the students after school," said Diana Baldwin, Kailua High's Parent Community Network Coordinator. She also oversees the school's Family Resource Center. "We also have the digital literacy for the parents and the kūpuna during the day."
Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
Public weighs in on proposed tuition hike across University of Hawaii system
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Administrators with the University of Hawaii on Tuesday heard the public's input on proposed tuition hikes that are planned for law and undergrad students. The phased plan suggests raising tuition rates by 2% for students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the start of the 2024 academic year and undergrads at three of its universities in 2025.
City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school's football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said.
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)
Crews are harvesting the annual Christmas tree in Kailua for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. In another blow to local food production, Maui's Kulahaven Farms ending operations. Founder and CEO John Dobovan says they were only in Phase 1 of their business plan.
After receiving life-saving liver transplant, Aiea man hopes to inspire organ donors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queens Medical Center is celebrating 10 years of organ transplants but the work continues with more than 600 people in the Pacific Rim on the waitlist. Reyn Kimura was just one of the people on that waitlist. Last April, the Aiea man was waiting for a...
LIST: Trip Advisor ranks the best poke on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family friendly. With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction. Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily.
Diamond Head (Lē‘ahi) for Visitors: everything you need to know
Diamond Head, or Lē‘ahi as Native Hawaiians call it, is the most iconic volcanic formation in all of Hawai‘i. Soaring high above Waikīkī, it serves as a backdrop to Honolulu’s skyline, and has forever graced postcards and pictures from the Aloha State. Even if you’ve never been to Hawai‘i, you most certainly have laid eyes on Diamond Head.
Waikiki Business Improvement District seeing improvements in policing, crime prevention
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii
We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii. Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins. A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins.
Sacrifices of Nisei veterans highlighted at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tribute to Nisei veterans took place at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center over the weekend. Park volunteers and staff talked about the sacrifices made by the second generation Japanese American service members who served in World War II. Two Nisei veterans were also in attendance. “It’s...
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
