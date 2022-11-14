ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 17–23, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. Come to Kaka‘ako for this month’s Night Market, which celebrates local food, culture and community. The street fair and block party will feature food vendors, art, music, live entertainment and giving opportunities with community nonprofits. Family-Friendly Event, free, Keawe and Auahi...
Kailua High resource center is a 'one-stop shop' for family and student needs

There's a room at Kailua High School where families and students can get help, and learn how to navigate today's education system. "We have financial literacy for the students after school," said Diana Baldwin, Kailua High's Parent Community Network Coordinator. She also oversees the school's Family Resource Center. "We also have the digital literacy for the parents and the kūpuna during the day."
Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
Public weighs in on proposed tuition hike across University of Hawaii system

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Administrators with the University of Hawaii on Tuesday heard the public's input on proposed tuition hikes that are planned for law and undergrad students. The phased plan suggests raising tuition rates by 2% for students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the start of the 2024 academic year and undergrads at three of its universities in 2025.
City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration

Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. Several screeners have been placed back into remedial...
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)

Crews are harvesting the annual Christmas tree in Kailua for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Founder and CEO John Dobovan says they were only in Phase 1 of their business plan.
Diamond Head (Lē‘ahi) for Visitors: everything you need to know

Diamond Head, or Lē‘ahi as Native Hawaiians call it, is the most iconic volcanic formation in all of Hawai‘i. Soaring high above Waikīkī, it serves as a backdrop to Honolulu’s skyline, and has forever graced postcards and pictures from the Aloha State. Even if you’ve never been to Hawai‘i, you most certainly have laid eyes on Diamond Head.
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii

We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii.  Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
Sacrifices of Nisei veterans highlighted at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tribute to Nisei veterans took place at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center over the weekend. Park volunteers and staff talked about the sacrifices made by the second generation Japanese American service members who served in World War II. Two Nisei veterans were also in attendance. “It’s...
