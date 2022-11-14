ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Jingle Bus returns as Milwaukee kicks off its annual Festival of Lights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Nov. 16, is the Milwaukee Festival of Lights kickoff this year. Thousands of lights will illuminate parks and streets across the city. The event, which kickstarts the beginning of the holiday season downtown, will feature a visit from Santa, cookies, hot cocoa and some local performances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Virtual town hall meeting to take place tonight

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- People will have a chance to learn more about the future home of the Milwaukee Public Museum. A virtual town hall meeting runs from 6pm to 7pm this evening. You can find a link to it here. Museum officials will provide an overview on progress being...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend

Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023

MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
CBS 58

How much will your Thanksgiving turkey cost this holiday season?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Add this to your list of Thanksgiving gratitude. While the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is going up dramatically nationwide, Wisconsin's is on the lower end of that increase. Tower Chicken Farm, Inc. on Milwaukee's south side is getting ready for the Thanksgiving rush. Numbers released today...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Farewell to Rev. Nathan Reesman on December 11, 2022

West Bend, Wi – The Knights of Columbus is hosting a Farewell Social and Dinner in honor of Rev. Nathan Reesman, who served our council for 13 years as our beloved Chaplin. It will be at The Columbian. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a social before dinner to say our farewells personally to Rev. Reesman followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Abby 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Abby!. She is a six-year-old dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Why fall snow is so tricky for Milwaukee meteorologists

There are numerous factors that go into snowfall forecast in Wisconsin – but none bigger than temperature. Snow is possible above 32 degrees, but it gets harder and harder the warmer you get at the surface above that. Tuesday, Nov. 15 is a great example of this fall snow...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Imagine Dragons announced as headliner during next year's Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 55th anniversary of Summerfest is continuing to take shape, with the announcement of a major Grammy-award-winning headliner. The "Radioactive" and "Believer" hitmaking Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival on Saturday, July 8, 2023. That is the last day of the festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 45): Blue Star Cafe

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI

