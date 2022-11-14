Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Jingle Bus returns as Milwaukee kicks off its annual Festival of Lights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Nov. 16, is the Milwaukee Festival of Lights kickoff this year. Thousands of lights will illuminate parks and streets across the city. The event, which kickstarts the beginning of the holiday season downtown, will feature a visit from Santa, cookies, hot cocoa and some local performances.
CBS 58
Picking out a Christmas tree? Check out these tips from a professional arborist 🎄
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's nothing like bringing home a fresh Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season!. With a variety of tree types to choose from, there's the perfect tree out there for everyone. We spoke with Mark Chisholm, professional arborist and Stihl spokesperson, to learn some expert...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
CBS 58
Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
CBS 58
Ideas for indoor family fun as Milwaukee gets a kick of winter weather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Milwaukee gears up for the first measurable snow of the season, families across the area are beginning to adjust to making more plans for family activities indoors. Sara Hall of The Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer some...
CBS 58
'Uniquely Wisconsin': Milwaukee Public Museum gives update on new location
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Public Museum is sharing more details on their plan for the future, as they make progress on a brand-new home. Representatives for the museum held a virtual town hall Wednesday to answer questions and give updates on the process. MPM President, Dr. Ellen Censky,...
CBS 58
Virtual town hall meeting to take place tonight
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- People will have a chance to learn more about the future home of the Milwaukee Public Museum. A virtual town hall meeting runs from 6pm to 7pm this evening. You can find a link to it here. Museum officials will provide an overview on progress being...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023
MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
CBS 58
How much will your Thanksgiving turkey cost this holiday season?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Add this to your list of Thanksgiving gratitude. While the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is going up dramatically nationwide, Wisconsin's is on the lower end of that increase. Tower Chicken Farm, Inc. on Milwaukee's south side is getting ready for the Thanksgiving rush. Numbers released today...
CBS 58
New war memorial, community space unveiled outside Marcus Performing Arts Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After months of renovations, a new green space and war memorial is complete at Marcus Performing Arts Center. The grounds were under construction throughout the summer to create the new community space and complementing memorial. The center has been considered a war memorial site since it...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Farewell to Rev. Nathan Reesman on December 11, 2022
West Bend, Wi – The Knights of Columbus is hosting a Farewell Social and Dinner in honor of Rev. Nathan Reesman, who served our council for 13 years as our beloved Chaplin. It will be at The Columbian. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a social before dinner to say our farewells personally to Rev. Reesman followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Abby 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Abby!. She is a six-year-old dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Why fall snow is so tricky for Milwaukee meteorologists
There are numerous factors that go into snowfall forecast in Wisconsin – but none bigger than temperature. Snow is possible above 32 degrees, but it gets harder and harder the warmer you get at the surface above that. Tuesday, Nov. 15 is a great example of this fall snow...
CBS 58
Imagine Dragons announced as headliner during next year's Summerfest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 55th anniversary of Summerfest is continuing to take shape, with the announcement of a major Grammy-award-winning headliner. The "Radioactive" and "Believer" hitmaking Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival on Saturday, July 8, 2023. That is the last day of the festival.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 45): Blue Star Cafe
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
CBS 58
Boys & Girls Clubs 'Youth of the Year' finalists earn shopping spree courtesy of Bucks, Kohl's
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some kids enjoyed a shopping spree Tuesday night, courtesy of the Bucks and Kohl's. And those kids earned it, as they are the finalists for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year competition. They were able to get some professional clothes for...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Molly!
Molly is a four-year-old grey and white short-haired cat staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
