Men’s soccer takes on Life University in the NAIA opening round Thursday
HIALEAH, Fla. ( Nov. 16, 2022) – The Florida National University Conquistadors make their second NAIA National Tournament appearance in a row as they face No.14 Life University in the opening round of the tournament. FNU was selected to play in the Miami Gardens Bracket and will play their matches at St. Thomas University.
Lady Conquistadors fall short in exhibition match against PBA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. ( Nov. 16, 2022) – Florida National’s early season struggle continued as they fell 56-82 to the Palm Beach Atlantic in the Sailfishes’ first game of the season. The Conquistadors came into the contest with a 1-3 record after falling to Florida Memorial 73-84 November 10. PBA had their first two matches of the year canceled which made FNU’s visit to West Palm Beach, Fla. their first chance to hit the court in the 2022-23 season. And they did not disappoint.
Eleven Conquistadors receive USCAA All-American honors
HIALEAH, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2022) – Florida National University’s men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams all received recognition for their stellar season following the United States Collegiate Athletic Association announcement of their All-American awards. Each award was broken down by sport and included...
PBA Sailfish skewer Conquistadors 84-59
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. ( Nov. 16, 2022) – Florida National continues its quest for an exhibition win this season after falling short of a victory against the Palm Beach Atlantic University Sailfish. The 84-59 loss signals the third exhibition loss for FNU this season as they fell to Florida International and Bethune-Cookman by double digits. PBA captures its first win of the season following two cancellations that delayed their home opener by a week.
Three FNU players headline CAC All-Tournament team
HIALEAH, Fla. ( Nov. 14, 2022) – Florida National’s Paola Brandsma, Joanne Dania and Lina Valentino were awarded All-Tournament team honors at the Continental Athletic Conference volleyball championship held from November 11-12. Florida National had a 3-1 record over two days that landed them in the title match against the eventual CAC champions Florida College. The Conquistadors put up a valiant effort against the Falcons in the final set, leveling the third at 13 all, before ultimately coming in as runner up.
'This is for the city': Boynton Beach football gets historic playoff win on late field goal
BOYNTON BEACH – Lions, Tigers, and . . . who needs Bears?. Boynton Beach rallied from 13 points down, defeating King’s Academy 29-26 in the program’s first-ever home playoff victory in Monday night’s regional quarterfinals. In a game that looked like it had runaway-train potential for...
Atlantic football turns to St. Thomas Aquinas after playoff win over Plantation
DELRAY BEACH — The Atlantic Eagles took care of home field and beat the Plantation Colonels 34-12 on Monday night in the first round of the Class 3M playoffs. With the win, the Eagles will now take on St. Thomas Aquinas, who is 10-0 on the season and blew out Coconut Creek by 45 points in the first round.
Mario Cristobal Has Blunt Message For Parents Of Miami Players
Over the past few weeks, a handful of mean-spirited tweets directed at University of Miami assistant coaches were sent by parents of players in the football program. The most recent incident came shortly after Miami's blowout win against Georgia Tech last week. In a tweet that's now been ...
Miami Gardens, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Miami Gardens. The Immaculata-La Salle High School soccer team will have a game with Monsignor Edward Pace High School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
Hurricanes Await Final Decision From Top Recruit Sam M’Pemba
Sam M’Pemba announced his college announcement date.
Stoneman Douglas football eliminates Santaluces for first playoff win since 2008
LANTANA – Marjorie Stoneman Douglas football held on for its first FHSAA playoff win since 2008 by defeating the Santaluces Chiefs 48-44 in a 4M regional quarterfinal thriller on Monday. Late touchdowns from brothers Clayton and Brite Cannon powered Stoneman Douglas (8-3) to the breakthrough victory. “It’s so unbelievable,...
Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting
Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...
Virginia football player, Miami native D'Sean Perry killed along with two others in campus shooting
D’Sean Perry, a Miami native and Gulliver Preparatory School graduate, was one of three University of Virginia players shot and killed at a parking garage on the school’s campus Sunday night. The other two players were identified as wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Two other students were wounded, one is...
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami
What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
Warm Tuesday Across South Florida Ahead of Arrival From Next Front in Area
The calendar may say the middle of November, but it will feel like the summer with temperatures reaching near record numbers in the coming days before the arrival of our next front. The weak front Tuesday has already lost its bite. We are looking at winds shifting to the southeast...
Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale
Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
KEYS ATTORNEY JAY HERSHOFF POSSESSES A PASSION FOR HEALTH CARE
Jay Hershoff is 79 years old. And he’s “retired.” Or, at least, as retired as you can be when you’re the chairman of the board of trustees for Baptist Health South Florida, an organization that stretches from Marathon to Boynton Beach and has 12 hospitals, 26,000 employees, 20 urgent care sites, 19 diagnostic centers and much more.
