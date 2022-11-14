ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

fnu.edu

Men’s soccer takes on Life University in the NAIA opening round Thursday

HIALEAH, Fla. ( Nov. 16, 2022) – The Florida National University Conquistadors make their second NAIA National Tournament appearance in a row as they face No.14 Life University in the opening round of the tournament. FNU was selected to play in the Miami Gardens Bracket and will play their matches at St. Thomas University.
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

Lady Conquistadors fall short in exhibition match against PBA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. ( Nov. 16, 2022) – Florida National’s early season struggle continued as they fell 56-82 to the Palm Beach Atlantic in the Sailfishes’ first game of the season. The Conquistadors came into the contest with a 1-3 record after falling to Florida Memorial 73-84 November 10. PBA had their first two matches of the year canceled which made FNU’s visit to West Palm Beach, Fla. their first chance to hit the court in the 2022-23 season. And they did not disappoint.
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

Eleven Conquistadors receive USCAA All-American honors

HIALEAH, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2022) – Florida National University’s men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams all received recognition for their stellar season following the United States Collegiate Athletic Association announcement of their All-American awards. Each award was broken down by sport and included...
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

PBA Sailfish skewer Conquistadors 84-59

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. ( Nov. 16, 2022) – Florida National continues its quest for an exhibition win this season after falling short of a victory against the Palm Beach Atlantic University Sailfish. The 84-59 loss signals the third exhibition loss for FNU this season as they fell to Florida International and Bethune-Cookman by double digits. PBA captures its first win of the season following two cancellations that delayed their home opener by a week.
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

Three FNU players headline CAC All-Tournament team

HIALEAH, Fla. ( Nov. 14, 2022) – Florida National’s Paola Brandsma, Joanne Dania and Lina Valentino were awarded All-Tournament team honors at the Continental Athletic Conference volleyball championship held from November 11-12. Florida National had a 3-1 record over two days that landed them in the title match against the eventual CAC champions Florida College. The Conquistadors put up a valiant effort against the Falcons in the final set, leveling the third at 13 all, before ultimately coming in as runner up.
HIALEAH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting

Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep  in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale

Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
keysweekly.com

KEYS ATTORNEY JAY HERSHOFF POSSESSES A PASSION FOR HEALTH CARE

Jay Hershoff is 79 years old. And he’s “retired.” Or, at least, as retired as you can be when you’re the chairman of the board of trustees for Baptist Health South Florida, an organization that stretches from Marathon to Boynton Beach and has 12 hospitals, 26,000 employees, 20 urgent care sites, 19 diagnostic centers and much more.
MARATHON, FL

