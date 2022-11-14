Read full article on original website
Special event has students crawling for coffee
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Communication students from Indiana State University are connecting college students through coffee. The Terre Haute Coffee Crawl is a way for students to become more familiar with Terre Haute and local coffee shops. Students will pick up a punch card on campus and then visit each coffee shop. They will then post their completed punch cards on Instagram by November 18 for a chance to win a giveaway basket.
Frederick Douglass Monument coming to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A monument for Frederick Douglass is coming to downtown Terre Haute. A five-foot tall dedication will be placed outside the Hilton Garden Inn, near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 7th Street, according to Dr. Crystal Reynolds, who helped lead the efforts to have him honored in the city. Douglass has […]
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and Hulman Streets at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Vermillion Rise Mega Park to get a facelift
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park will soon be welcomed by a newly renovated entrance thanks to a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation. According to a release, the Duke Energy Foundation has given a $25,000 grant to the organization to improve the...
Terre Haute Parks Dept. announces family winter events
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for family-friendly winter events taking place soon in Deming Park. Throughout the first few days of December, the Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department is hosting a “Photos with Santa” event. Families can bring their kids to get photos taken with Santa this year at the Holiday House located in Deming Park in the upcoming weeks. Children may bring their letters to Santa and put them in his mailbox outside of the Holiday House to be delivered by the Parks and Rec Dept. All children are welcome to come but must be accompanied by an adult. Families are also encouraged to bring their own personal devices for photos.
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
Two pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) – According to Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard, two people have died after a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Barnard...
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Flurries and furry friends - Exotic Feline Rescue Center hosts annual Fall Fest
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - A fall fest has turned into a winter wonderland at one Indiana big cat shelter!. Folks enjoyed the flurries with furry friends at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. There were tours to see the beautiful creatures, a Cajun food truck, music,...
Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic.
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
We all need to hand over our leftover pumpkins to these rescue pigs — immediately
BROWNSBURG, Ind — If you’re thinking of tossing your old Halloween pumpkins in the trash - hold up. An adorable group of rescue animals will gladly take them off your hands!. Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary is a rescue group in Brownsburg. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit...
West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home detention, probation and a slew of fees.
Another system heads this way
Winter weather advisory NW of here tonight. High of 44 and low of 24 today. No rain or snow today. Terre Haute right now is cool and an East wind. Temps are cool. Water vapor satellite has our next system SW of here and moving this way. Satellite has more clouds west of here and moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain / snow moves in later overnightand leaves by Tuesday afternoon. Mostly dry after that for a few days. Temps will stay cold for several more days. Tonight, rain / snow late. Rain / snow for Tuesday and 40. Dry and cold for the next several days.
Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view. Like all others, the […]
Robinson High School threat leads to investigation
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had been made by a Robinson High School student who had written their threat on the wall of one of the bathrooms.
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding.
