Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego

A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
City of San Diego holding job fair for Parks and Recreation Department
The City of San Diego is hosting a job fair Wednesday in an attempt to fill over 100 available positions in their Parks and Recreation Department.
allamericanatlas.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
theregistrysocal.com
Nine Leases Totaling 26,000 SQFT Signed at Casey Brown Company-Owned Building in San Diego
SAN DIEGO –– CBRE facilitated nine new leases at the recently renovated 4250 Pacific Highway in San Diego. These new leases totaled 26,000 sq. ft. and were signed over the last 18 months. CBRE’s Dick Balestri and Cole Martinez represented the building owner, Casey Brown Company, in the transactions.
pacificsandiego.com
How you can experience food from two Michelin star chefs in one meal in San Diego
William Bradley, the chef-director of Addison, San Diego’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, will conclude his 2022 California Collaborations dinner series next month with a fellow chef whose name may ring a bell with longtime San Diego diners. Chef-owner Chris Bleidorn of Michelin two-star Birdsong in San Francisco will alternate...
San Diego may see plans soon for rejuvenating La Jolla's Red Roost and Red Rest cottages
The city says an application to reconstruct and renovate the historic Coast Boulevard structures could be considered next year.
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
Chula Vista launches homebuyer program for low-income families
The City of Chula Vista is relaunching a program to help low-income families purchase their first homes, the city announced in a press release Tuesday.
bodyshopbusiness.com
J & R Auto Body & Paint Becomes First 1Collision in San Diego
1Collision has announced the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, Calif. The independent family-owned business has provided collision repair and vehicle restorations in North County, San Diego, for more than 15 years. “We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said Denisse Barragan,...
iheart.com
San Diego Cracks Down on Vendors at Beaches
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is cracking down on street vendors at the beach. The San Diego City council has unanimously approved strengthening its recent street vendor ordinance to stop pop-up vendors from setting up in parks or sidewalks along local beaches. “What we’re most concerned with...
Mayor Gloria Announces Proposal to Improve Conditions of San Diego Streets
Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that he is bringing forward amendments to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance, which will help fix more roads faster. The proposed changes to the outdated ordinance will ensure that private utilities, city crews and contractors who excavate in the right of way are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs.
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons Draft Republic in San Marcos Is the Best Place to Host Any Type of Celebration
With an Arcade, Bowling Alley and Golf Simulator, This Restaurant Is a Hub for All Things Entertainment. Looking for a spot to host your next event in North County? Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a birthday bash, we know just the place! Get your fill of every kind of fun at Draft Republic in San Marcos, a space so large it has designated zones of its own—”fun zones”, to be exact. Find a nature-enhanced beer garden, homey fire tables for dining, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more at this master attraction space! No matter which spot you decide to spend your time in, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s two full bars with 40+ beers on tap including beer selections from resident on-site brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company. Read on for five special occasions Draft Republic is perfect for.
chulavistatoday.com
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
NBC San Diego
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions
They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
NBC San Diego
It's ‘About Damn Time': Lizzo Announces San Diego Show
According to Lizzo, "Truth Hurts,” but the latest tour news is the opposite: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist has released the dates of a second North American leg of the Special 2our, and San Diego will be the penultimate stop on Lizzo’s the schedule. Lizzo will be joined...
Mayor Gloria's new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads up for review
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
Father stabs son during fight in Mission Bay: SDPD
A father and son were hospitalized Monday after an altercation between the two men led to a stabbing, the San Diego Police Department said.
Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets February opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, now has an official name and opening date.
kusi.com
El Cajon continues to battle against San Diego County on homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Teresa Sardina has more on the story.
