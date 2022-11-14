Michigan State’s double overtime win over Kentucky on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic (which did not take place on a boat) should add a little more shine on Gonzaga’s win over the Spartans last Friday. Of course, Gonzaga will get the direct matchup with the Wildcats this Sunday in one of the most anticipated games of the entire college basketball slate this season. Before that happens, here’s what some folks have been writing about the Zags this week:

