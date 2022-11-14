ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting

Virginia has canceled Saturday's home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Body exhumed of Dennis Martindale

More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man questions lack of mental health specialists

After his father was killed by police, one man is questioning the lack of mental health experts available to help in dire situations.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

22 sheriff's recruits struck in California

A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits while they were jogging injuring 22 recruits, five of them critically.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville

Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer

A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court

The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

TSU marching band gets Grammy nominations

Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation

The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Legislation to protect same-sex marriage advances

Legislation to protect same-sex marriage passes a major Senate hurdle.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends event

20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

KY relaxes ban on medical marijuana

TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

