University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting
Virginia has canceled Saturday's home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured.
Body exhumed of Dennis Martindale
More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation.
Man questions lack of mental health specialists
After his father was killed by police, one man is questioning the lack of mental health experts available to help in dire situations.
22 sheriff's recruits struck in California
A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits while they were jogging injuring 22 recruits, five of them critically.
"It's unacceptably high": Nashville mayor comments on murder rates surpassing year-to-date numbers from 2021
As we approach 100 murders so far this year in Davidson County, Nashville Mayor John Cooper pointed to a cause for the growing crime that's already surpassed the 91 homicides noted by Metro Police this time last year.
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence.
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville.
10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer
A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies.
Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court
The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them.
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead.
TSU marching band gets Grammy nominations
Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
Legislation to protect same-sex marriage advances
Legislation to protect same-sex marriage passes a major Senate hurdle.
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green
A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
Newsmaker: Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends event
A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Speedway.
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24.
KY relaxes ban on medical marijuana
TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year.
Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts.
TN civil engineers give state's roads, bridges and airports a C grade
It's a big day for Tennessee roads, airports and waterways: it's report card day. Tennessee scored some solid marks when it comes to bridges, but overall earned a 'C' letter grade.
