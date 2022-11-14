ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans QB Davis Mills says he 'has to be smarter' following red zone INT at the Giants

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218SHv_0jANj5Ps00

Even though the Houston Texans were down 21-10 at the New York Giants, they had an moment for optimism.

On a second-and-25 from the New York 29, quarterback Davis Mills threw it away when he tossed an interception gathered by defensive back Dane Belton. Mills was unable to connect with wideout Phillip Dorsett, and the Giants erased a chance for Houston to end the drive in points.

Following the 24-16 loss on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Mills met with reporters and acknowledged that his turnover was “very critical.”

“Not coming away from that drive with points is big,” Mills said. “It changed from maybe worst-case scenario getting a field goal there, that allows us to go down that next drive and it be a one possession game so it’s tough.”

The second-year signal caller, who completed his 20th NFL start, took ownership of how he needs to proceed going forward when the team is able to penetrate the red zone.

“I’ve got to be smarter with the ball there,” said Mills. “We’re second and twenty-five, we don’t need it all back at once, trying to score. I can find the check down on that and get ourselves into a third down situation still in the red zone with a lot of plays at our disposal, so I’ve just got to continue protecting the ball and be better in that way.”

Mills will have another shot to learn from his mistakes as the 1-7-1 Texans look to snap their four-game losing streak with a home showdown with Washington in Week 11 at NRG Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lanning: Bo Nix preparing ‘as if he can go’ for Utah game

The million-dollar question this week is the status of Bo Nix’s knee. Oregon’s star quarterback was banged up toward the end of the Washington game and had to be helped off the field. He gave it the old college try in the last drive, but one could see his knee was clearly not 100 percent. On Monday, coach Dan Lanning said he felt better about the situation than he did right after the game Saturday night and on his weekly radio show, he offered more context. “He’s (Nix) preparing himself as if he can go,” Lanning said. “But we also got some other guys ready to go if needed.” No doubt the Ducks’ best chance to defeat Utah is to have Nix play, but backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield are poised to take the field and lead the Ducks if needed. Thompson has attempted just 20 passes this season, completing 11 for 72 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Butterfield has appeared in one game and threw one pass. List LOOK: Oregon Ducks reveal jersey combination for late-night showdown with No. 10 Utah
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri. Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss...
HANNIBAL, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt breaks down Michigan football with Ohio State game looming

Michigan football and Ohio State each have one more game before they collide on Nov. 26 in Columbus for the regular season finale. Both hope to remain undefeated before then, and certainly, one team will get the opportunity to emerge undefeated after, assuming that both take care of business this next week. But, as we wait for next Saturday, everything is being looked at through the lens of what each team presents en route to The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Texans Claimed Notable Running Back On Tuesday

It did not take long for Eno Benjamin to find a new NFL home after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin on Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. He'll join a backfield that lacks impactful depth behind rookie Dameon Pierce....
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Bo Nix’s availability unclear, Oregon coaches, players express confidence in Ty Thompson

Going into the 2022 season, it was always a question of who the starting quarterback was going to be for the Oregon Ducks: Bo Nix or Ty Thompson. That question has obviously been answered, but while there wasn’t ever much need to learn the definitive backup because of Nix’s proficiency as the starter, we finally got a clear and concise answer from head coach Dan Lanning on that front this week. “Ty’s consistently been that guy for us,” Lanning said. We may see Thompson have to be “that guy” this weekend against the No. 10 Utah Utes in a night game at Autzen...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools

Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders open as favorites over Texans in Week 11

The Washington Commanders knocked the Philadelphia Eagles out of the unbeaten ranks with an impressive 32-21 victory on Monday Night Football. Now, with a short week, Washington must turn its attention to the Houston Texans. In addition, after playing on the road Monday night, the Commanders are back on the road in Week 11 at Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning offers cryptic injury update for QB Bo Nix, multiple starting offensive linemen

The potential high ceiling for the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 season was temporarily thrown into question on Saturday night when quarterback Bo Nix went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter of the game against the Washington Huskies. Nix was forced to sit out a drive while getting checked out by trainers in the medical tent, but he later went back into the game on the final drive of the game for the Ducks, though it was a little too late to secure the comeback victory. Nix did not meet with media members after the game, so it...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy