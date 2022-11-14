Read full article on original website
Related
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green
Sporting News
Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
What we learned from Giants' 24-16 win over Texans
The New York Giants improved to 7-2 on the season with a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are a few things we learned in Week 10. Dexter Lawrence is something special. The 17th overall selection in the...
Rams designate David Edwards to return, put Cooper Kupp and 2 others on IR
The endless shuffling of the Rams’ offensive line will continue this week. On Wednesday, the team made four roster moves, three of which involved the O-line. The Rams designated David Edwards to return from injured reserve, noting that he practiced on Wednesday. They now have 21 days to activate him from IR. He’s been out since Week 5 due to a concussion but is working his way back.
Albany Herald
Rams QB Matthew Stafford returns to practice
Matthew Stafford is back. The Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday after missing last week's game with a concussion. He's expected to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
How To Watch NFL RedZone Live Online Every Sunday in 2022
Catch every Hail Mary, sack, and anything in between with NFL RedZone this season when you sign up for a live TV streaming service.
Albany Herald
Ground games on full display when Falcons, Bears meet
Two of the best rushing attacks in the NFL meet on Sunday in Atlanta, when the Chicago Bears run into the Falcons. The Falcons are fourth in the league in rushing, averaging 160.4 yards per game, while the Bears average a league-high 201.7.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (abdomen) DNP on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hardman opened the week with a DNP after sitting out Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an abdominal injury. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) were also absent.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) DNP Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs held Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman (illness to his abdomen), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) out of practice as they prepare for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kadarius Toney will be the primary beneficiary if any of the starting receivers were to miss time, with Justin Watson and Skyy Moore also in line for more work. Valdes-Scantling caught 3 passes on 4 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown last week.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Bruce Arians hospitalized over health scare in October
Bruce Arians has revealed he experienced a worrisome health scare before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 9. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians recently told Ira Kaufman of the Joe Bucs Fan website. "We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
Comments / 0